The Gorbal’s chef Ilan Hall is known for innovating Jewish foods in tasty, unique ways.

Ilan Hall’s Lambs Ribs with Crispy Ginger and Crunchy Cranberries



Ingredients:



For the lamb:

2 sides of lamb ribs

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 cup freeze dried cranberries

For the glaze:

1/2 cup thinly sliced ginger

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup cranberry juice

1 lemon

Method:

Set the oven to 165 degrees F

Season lamb with salt, and wrap each side of lamb individually in tin foil.

Set each side on top of each other on roasting pan in the oven.

Cook for about 7 hours on one side, and then switch them over for another 7 hours. Cook time: 14 hours total.

Meanwhile, make the glaze by combining sugar and water to make 2:1 simple syrup, cranberry juice, and squeeze of lemon (to taste) and bring to a boil

Mix syrup with thinly sliced sliced ginger.

Fry ginger quickly in sauté pan, until crispy (around 10-15 seconds).

When the lamb is 30 minutes away from completion, use a pastry brush to coat it lightly with glaze. Turn on the broiler for a few minutes to brown as desired.

Season with salt to taste, sprinkle cranberries atop for garnish and crunch. Serve.