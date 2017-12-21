There's nothing quite like dining while you shop.
From places that are destinations in their own right to the spots that are there for you when you're approaching hangry in the check-out line, the city has no shortage options for grabbing a bite while shopping.
While some of the greats in this genre are gone (R.I.P, Le Train Bleu, the dining car restaurant formerly inside Bloomingdale's), there are still plenty of classic places that offer that ladies-who-lunch vibe. And there's a whole new crop of eateries sharing addresses with retail stores, like the Smile To Go cafe in Shinola's DUMBO location, and the El Rey Annex in the Todd Snyder flagship store across Madison Square Park.
Here's a look at some of your options.
The Blue Box Café at Tiffany & Co.
El Rey Annex at Todd Snyder
Smile To Go at Shinola
Poké Bar at Urban Outfitters
ABC Kitchen at ABC Carpet & Home
abcV at ABC Carpet & Home
Cafe SFA at Saks Fifth Avenue
La Mercerie at Roman and Williams Guild
Stella 34 Trattoria at Macy's
BG Restaurant at Bergdorf Goodman
Fred's at Barney's New York
Flip at Bloomingdale's
Sarabeth's at Lord and Taylor
