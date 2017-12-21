There's nothing quite like dining while you shop.

From places that are destinations in their own right to the spots that are there for you when you're approaching hangry in the check-out line, the city has no shortage options for grabbing a bite while shopping.

While some of the greats in this genre are gone (R.I.P, Le Train Bleu, the dining car restaurant formerly inside Bloomingdale's), there are still plenty of classic places that offer that ladies-who-lunch vibe. And there's a whole new crop of eateries sharing addresses with retail stores, like the Smile To Go cafe in Shinola's DUMBO location, and the El Rey Annex in the Todd Snyder flagship store across Madison Square Park.

Here's a look at some of your options.

The Blue Box Café at Tiffany & Co.

You can now literally have
You can now literally have "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Capitalizing on the title and the opening scene of the classic Audrey Hepburn film, the purveyor of gold and diamond jewelry unveiled its first-ever dining experience at the flagship midtown location in November. Naturally, everything inside is "Tiffany Blue," the signature, trademarked color of the Tiffany & Co. jewelry box. The $29 prix-fixe breakfast comes with a croissant or seasonal fruit and your choice of trendy avocado toast served with veggies and sprouts, a smoked salmon and bagel stack, truffle eggs with bacon and cheese, or a buttermilk waffle with poached fruit and Catskills maple syrup. (610 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, 212-605-4270, www.tiffany.com) (Credit: Tiffany & Co.)

El Rey Annex at Todd Snyder

The second location of this Cali-inspired cafe by
The second location of this Cali-inspired cafe by ice cream purveyor Nick Morgenstern serves "garden-centric dishes" chock-full of veggies, Counter Culture coffee and beer and wine inside the Todd Snyder flagship store near Madison Square Park. We recommend visiting during the 5 to 8 p.m. happy hour: That way, once you've bagged that cute collar dress shirt for your S.O.'s next fancy occasion, you're free to tuck into some warm octopus carpaccio with chimichurri and celery leaf ($12) and one (or three) margaritas. (25 E. 26th St., Manhattan, 917-242-3483, elreynyc.com) (Credit: Todd Snyder)

Smile To Go at Shinola

This counter-service spot offers breakfast, sandwiches and rotisserie
This counter-service spot offers breakfast, sandwiches and rotisserie chicken -- as well as coffee and a selection of pastries -- inside the Shinola in DUMBO's Empire Stores. It's an offshoot of the NoHo cafe The Smile. Pick up an expensive watch for Dad and then treat yourself to a slice of chocolate rum loaf or a sticky pecan bun. (49 Water St., Brooklyn, 917-909-0200, smiletogonyc.com) (Credit: Danielle G. Adams)

Poké Bar at Urban Outfitters

This California-based national chain opened its first New
This California-based national chain opened its first New York location next to (and with an entryway from) the Urban Outfitters in Heralds Square. Assemble your own poké bowl starting with a base of rice or greens and adding a protein like tuna or tofu, the sauce of your choice and other mix-ins and toppings. After eating clean, you won't have to worry about being too bloated to fit into those trendy, ripped jeans. (1333 Broadway, Manhattan, ilovepokebar.com) (Credit: Meredith Deliso)

ABC Kitchen at ABC Carpet & Home

Shopping for furniture -- all that measuring and

Shopping for furniture -- all that measuring and visualizing and debating -- can get exhausting. If you're there for dinner rather than breakfast, make a reservation at Jean-Georges Vongerichten's market-forward restaurant, remarkably popular with even non-furniture shoppers. The seasonal menu includes dishes like raw shaved red snapper with green chili dressing, crunchy rice and herbs ($17); mushroom empanadas with green chili mayo ($11); and beef tenderloin "burnt ends" with chimichurri ($39). (35 E. 18th St., 212-475-5829, abckitchennyc.com)

(Credit: Tagger Yancey IV/NYC & Company)

abcV at ABC Carpet & Home

This newer dining destination from Jean-Georges Vongerichten and

This newer dining destination from Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Neal Harden serving all three meals in ABC Carpet + Home focuses on plants -- offering dishes like vanilla chia bowls with dates, cacao, Brazil nuts, hemp and fruit ($10) and a whole roasted cauliflower with turmeric-tahini and pistachios ($23). To drink, there's a selection of "restorative tonics" ($12 each), cold-pressed juices, cocktails, wine, beer and spirits. (38 E. 19th St., 212-475-5829, abchome.com)

(Credit: abcV)

Cafe SFA at Saks Fifth Avenue

Right beside the temptations of the Eighth floor
Right beside the temptations of the Eighth floor shoe department stands Cafe SFA, with excellent views of St. Patrick's Cathedral and a staunch ladies-who-lunch vibe. Enjoy lighter fare like the fan favorite free-range chicken Mandarin salad with sesame dressing ($23) and a cup of the signature crab and corn chowder ($11). Or commit to the Avenue Burger (topped with white cheddar and bacon jam and served with pomme frites, $21) and a midday nap. (611 Fifth Ave., 212-940-2138, CafeSFA.com)

(Credit: Cafe SFA)

La Mercerie at Roman and Williams Guild

This brand-new restaurant, bakery and cafe inside the
This brand-new restaurant, bakery and cafe inside the SoHo flagship of furniture and design store Roman and Williams Guild launched Dec. 21 with a menu of pastries, coffee and cocktails. (A full menu of French dishes like crepes and puff pastry soup arrives in mid-January.) Once you've polished off your croissant, you can order your ceramic plate for delivery -- the concept here is "immersive retail." (53 Howard St., Manhattan) (Credit: Roman and Williams Guild)

Stella 34 Trattoria at Macy's

Open for lunch and dinner, this Italian restaurant

Open for lunch and dinner, this Italian restaurant has a reputation for going above and beyond New Yorkers' expectations for a restaurant located on the sixth floor of the world's largest department store and tourist magnet. Start with small plates like the crudo, with salmon, pistachio crema, blood orange, basil, taggiasca olive and candied pistachio ($10) or the Carciofini, comprised of baby artichoke and robiola cheese atop olive focaccia, with preserved lemon and basil ($13). Then dive into some Neapolitan pizza -- like the luxurious Contadino, with sun-dried bell pepper pesto, spicy lamb sausage, artichoke, ricotta, arugula, pecorino and preserved lemon ($19) or pasta, like the squid ink-soaked briney classic Chitarra, with clams, tomato, garlic, anchovy, chili, lemon zest, bottarga and bread crumbs ($25). You wouldn't expect to find this kind of food -- or an Italian-styled aperitivo hour, or the killer view of the Empire State Building -- behind the bedding section at Macy's, but it's there waiting for you and your shopping bags. (151 W. 34th St., 212-967-9251, Stella34.com)

(Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

BG Restaurant at Bergdorf Goodman

Serving lunch and dinner with gorgeous views of

Serving lunch and dinner with gorgeous views of Central Park and an elegant dining room, it's a challenge to leave BG Restaurant and continue actually shopping. A fine dining menu includes a variety of salads ($25 to $41) and decadent entrees like the Lobster Napoleon made with lobster meat, fresh pasta layers, chanterelles and truffle butter ($41). Treat yourself to tea from 3 to 5 p.m. for luxurious pastries, calming infusions and maybe a short nap in the cozy dining chairs. (754 Fifth Ave., 212-872-8977, bergdorfgoodman.com)

(Credit: BG Restaurant)

Fred's at Barney's New York

For lunch and dinner inside one of New

For lunch and dinner inside one of New York's highest-end department stores, you'll find lots meant to appeal to those fashionistas who are watching their figures -- including the famous Estelle's Chicken Soup ($14), billed on the menu as "Grandma's recipe to cure colds and stay thin," and 10 salads ($25 to $38, and market price for a warm lobster salad) that you can top with "Mark's no-fat mustard dressing" to keep it extra healthy. Or make it a cheat day with pizzas ($23 to $28.50) or pasta ($24 to $28). In addition to Madison Avenue, there's another Fred's at the downtown outpost of Barney's. (660 Madison Ave., 212-833-2200, barneys.com/freds)

(Credit: Barney's New York)

Flip at Bloomingdale's

Venture into the Bloomingdale's basement for the ultimate

Venture into the Bloomingdale's basement for the ultimate shopping fuel: burgers and mac and cheese. You could swing a healthier route, with salads like the Caesar topped with a tuna medallion ($20), but a Benedict Burger comprised of a beef patty, Canadian bacon, cheese sauce and a fried egg (the best of breakfast and dinner!) is hard to resist when filling your Big Brown Bags. Or build your own burger, starting with patties like the beef and portobello mushroom blend or the exotic lamb-Merguez sausage blend and accessorize with a wide section of breads, sauces, cheeses and, of course, fries. A tip for sweet-toothed Bloomies shopper: If you want dessert, but don't want to feel super guilty, head over to Forty Carrots for the famous frozen yogurt. (1000 Third Ave., 212-705-2993, bloomingdales.com)

(Credit: Flip )

Sarabeth's at Lord and Taylor

Popular New York City brunch spot Sarabeth's has

Popular New York City brunch spot Sarabeth's has an outpost for hungry shoppers on the fifth floor of Lord and Taylor. All-day breakfast includes omelets, scrambles, pancakes, waffles and more, but sandwiches, salads and "warm plates" -- like a jumbo lump crab cake served on a housemade English muffin ($16) or penne pasta with vegetables and ricotta cheese ($15) -- are also available for those ready to shift gears into more proper late-day meals. Don't leave without a basket of Sarabeth's signature baked goods and homemade preserves. (424 Fifth Ave., 212-827-5068, sarabeth.com)

(Credit: Sarabeth's via Facebook )

Armani Ristorante

In the mood for Italian style? Why not

In the mood for Italian style? Why not complement it with Italian food? Start out with burrata, carpaccio and panzanella and then delve into more luscious fare like sheep ricotta and quail egg ravioli with zucchini blossoms and Umbrian truffle or seared Branzino ala plancha. Visit for aperitivo hour from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for complimentary bites with your drinks. You may just be window shopping at Armani, but you deserve to dine like you're wearing the most glamorous Armani outfit. (717 Fifth Ave., 212-207-1902, armanirestaurants.com)

(Credit: Armani Ristorante )

The Marlin Bar at Tommy Bahama

Get the catch of the day -- and

Get the catch of the day -- and we don't mean off the sale rack. This tropical-themed dining room on the Tommy Bahama's second floor serves island-inspired cuisine for lunch and dinner, including coconut shrimp with papaya-mango chutney ($12.50 for a smaller portion), Caribbean-rubbed mahi mahi ($31) and Kona coffee-crusted rib-eye ($39.50). Grab a tiki drink like Paradise Found (a blend of rum, lime, maple syrup and bitters that will cost you $16) at the first-floor bar before you shop (while tipsy?) some more! (551 Fifth Ave., 212-537-0960, tommybahama.com)

(Credit: Tommy Bahama)