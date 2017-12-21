There's nothing quite like dining while you shop.

From places that are destinations in their own right to the spots that are there for you when you're approaching hangry in the check-out line, the city has no shortage options for grabbing a bite while shopping.

While some of the greats in this genre are gone (R.I.P, Le Train Bleu, the dining car restaurant formerly inside Bloomingdale's), there are still plenty of classic places that offer that ladies-who-lunch vibe. And there's a whole new crop of eateries sharing addresses with retail stores, like the Smile To Go cafe in Shinola's DUMBO location, and the El Rey Annex in the Todd Snyder flagship store across Madison Square Park.

Here's a look at some of your options.