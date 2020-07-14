In-street dining kicks off on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Bronx’s Little Italy expanded just a tad as it officially began doing streetside dining, closing the iconic avenue to vehicular traffic late last week.

Aptly called “Piazza di Belmont,” Arthur Avenue will be closed to cars from 6 to 10 p.m. on upcoming Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, as well as being shut all day on Sundays from 1 to 9:30 p.m.

The plan to do so, which was first reported by amNewYork Metro, had recruited the literal street smarts of former NYC Traffic Commissioner Sam Schwartz to create the best course of action on closing down Arthur Avenue between East 188th Street and Crescent Avenue.

That plan, which was ready to come out of the oven on Thursday, July 7 was served with a ribbon cutting done by Belmont City Council Member Ritchie Torres along with merchants and members of the Belmont Business Improvement District.