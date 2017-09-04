Is it Pumpkin Spice Latte season yet? Starbucks is confusing fans

As the days grow shorter, the nights cooler, and the urge to hibernate stronger, we know what you’re craving: a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Is it the season for that addictive blend of espresso, steamed milk and pumpkin spice sauce yet?

Officially, no.

Starbucks’ Facebook page began teasing the drink’s release with a live video of a “hatching” pumpkin on Friday. The video anticipating the “magical arrival of the Pumpkin Spice Latte” — “for the first time ever seen by humans” — has since racked up almost 7 million views. More than 500 Facebook users were watching it as of Monday afternoon.

The coffee chain’s newsroom, however, hasn’t made any announcements.

In 2016, Starbucks publicized the Sept. 6 arrival of its most popular seasonal beverage in a news release. Customers could start ordering their lattes at some locations before that date, on Sept. 1, Starbucks said.

Various reports on social media indicate that that’s been the case this year, too. A website mapping locations where PSL seekers can find their nearest fix, created by Brooklyn-based developer Patrick Johnson, confirms that “YASSS,” Pumpkin Spice season has commenced.

So don’t let Starbucks’ perplexing marketing ploy stand between you and your first PSL this fall.