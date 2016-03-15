James Beard Award restaurants and chefs nominees announced

The awards will be given out on May 2 in Chicago.

Angela Dimayuga, of Mission Chinese Food, on the Lower East Side is a James Beard Award nominee in the rising star chef of the year category. Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Village Ro / Jasin Boland

The James Beard Foundation announced Tuesday the nominees for the 2016 restaurant and chef awards.

The awards will be given out at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 2 in Chicago.

Here are the nominees from New York. For the full list, visit jamesbeard.org.

Best new restaurant

Wildair, Lower East Side

Outstanding baker

Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, Boerum Hill

Outstanding bar program

Maison Premiere, Williamsburg

Outstanding pastry chef

Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel, Upper East Side

Jennifer Yee, Lafayette, NoHo

Outstanding restaurant

Momofuku Noodle Bar, East Village

The Spotted Pig, West Village

Outstanding restaurateur

Ken Friedman of The Spotted Pig, The Breslin, Tosca Café

Outstanding service

Eleven Madison Park, Flatiron District

Rising star chef of the year

Angela Dimayuga, Mission Chinese Food, Lower East Side

Matt Rudofker, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, East Village

Daniela Soto-Innes, Cosme, Flatiron District

Best chef, New York City

Marco Canora, Hearth

Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, Carbone

Anita Lo, Annisa

Jonathan Waxman, Barbuto

Jody Williams, Buvette

James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America inductees

Jim Lahey, baker and proprietor at Sullivan Street Bakery, Manhattan

Ed Levine, author and founder of Serious Eats

Marcus Samuelsson, chef and restaurateur, New York City