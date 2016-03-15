James Beard Award restaurants and chefs nominees announced

The James Beard Foundation announced Tuesday the nominees for the 2016 restaurant and chef awards.
The awards will be given out at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 2 in Chicago.
Here are the nominees from New York. For the full list, visit jamesbeard.org.
Best new restaurant
Wildair, Lower East Side
Outstanding baker
Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, Boerum Hill
Outstanding bar program
Maison Premiere, Williamsburg
Outstanding pastry chef
Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel, Upper East Side
Jennifer Yee, Lafayette, NoHo
Outstanding restaurant
Momofuku Noodle Bar, East Village
The Spotted Pig, West Village
Outstanding restaurateur
Ken Friedman of The Spotted Pig, The Breslin, Tosca Café
Outstanding service
Eleven Madison Park, Flatiron District
Rising star chef of the year
Angela Dimayuga, Mission Chinese Food, Lower East Side
Matt Rudofker, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, East Village
Daniela Soto-Innes, Cosme, Flatiron District
Best chef, New York City
Marco Canora, Hearth
Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, Carbone
Anita Lo, Annisa
Jonathan Waxman, Barbuto
Jody Williams, Buvette
James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America inductees
Jim Lahey, baker and proprietor at Sullivan Street Bakery, Manhattan
Ed Levine, author and founder of Serious Eats
Marcus Samuelsson, chef and restaurateur, New York City