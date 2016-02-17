James Beard Award restaurants and chefs semifinalists announced

Here are the New York finalists.

The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday the semifinalists for the 2016 restaurant and chef awards.

The final nominees will be announced on March 15, and the awards will be given out at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 2 in Chicago.

Here are the semifinalists from New York. For the full list, visit jamesbeard.org.

Best New Restaurant:

Superiority Burger, East Village

Wildair, Lower East Side

Outstanding Baker:

Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, Boerum Hill

Melissa Weller, Sadelle’s, SoHo

Outstanding Bar Program:

Maison Premiere, Williamsburg

Outstanding Chef:

Andrew Carmellini, Locanda Verde, TriBeCa

Outstanding Pastry Chef:

Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel, Upper East Side

Jennifer Yee, Lafayette, NoHo

Outstanding Restaurant:

Craft, Gramercy Park

Frankies 457, Carroll Gardens

Momofuku Noodle Bar, East Village

The Spotted Pig, West Village

Outstanding Restaurateur:

Ken Friedman (The Spotted Pig, The Breslin, Tosca Café)

Andrew Tarlow, Brooklyn (Diner, Marlow & Sons, Reynard and others)

Outstanding Service:

Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY

Outstanding Wine Program:

Momofuku Ko, East Village

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, Beer Professional:

Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, Evil Twin Brewing, Brooklyn

Aldo Sohm, Aldo Sohm Wine Bar, midtown Manhattan

Rising Star Chef of the Year:

Angela Dimayuga, Mission Chinese Food, Lower East Side

Elise Kornack, Take Root, Carroll Gardens

José Ramírez-Ruiz, Semilla, Williamsburg

Matt Rudofker, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, East Village

Daniela Soto-Innes, Cosme, Flatiron District

Best Chef, New York City:

Nick Anderer, Marta

Jonathan Benno, Lincoln Ristorante

Rawia Bishara, Tanoreen, Bay Ridge

Marco Canora, Hearth

Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, Carbone

John Fraser, Narcissa

Markus Glocker, Bâtard

James Kent, The NoMad

Anna Klinger, Al di Là Trattoria, Park Slope

Anita Lo, Annisa

Ignacio Mattos, Estela

George Mendes, Aldea

Carlo Mirarchi, Blanca, Bushwick

Joe Ng, RedFarm

Alex Raij and Eder Montero, Txikito

Bryce Shuman, Betony

Justin Smillie, Upland

Alex Stupak, Empellón Cocina

Jonathan Waxman, Barbuto

Jody Williams, Buvette