James Beard Awards 2014 winners

The annual restaurant and chef awards were awarded Monday at Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall.

The food and beverage industry turned out in full force Monday night for the 2014 James Beard Awards. Here are the winners in bold (check for updates!):

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

April Bloomfield, The Spotted Pig (W)

Dan Kluger, ABC Kitchen

Mark Ladner, Del Posto

Jonathan Waxman, Barbuto

Michael White, Marea

Best New Restaurant

Betony, NYC

Carbone, NYC

Coqueta, San Francisco

Estela, NYC

Pêche Seafood Grill, New Orleans (W)

Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional

Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DE

Ron Cooper, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Ranchos de Taos, NM

Garrett Oliver, Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn, NY (W)

Harlen Wheatley, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Frankfort, KY

David Wondrich, spirits educator, Brooklyn, NY

Outstanding Wine Program

A16, San Francisco

Bar Boulud, NYC

The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN (W)

FIG, Charleston, SC

The Little Nell, Aspen, CO

Outstanding Bar Program

Bar Agricole, San Francisco

The Bar at the NoMad Hotel, NYC (W)

Clyde Common, Portland, OR

Maison Premiere, Brooklyn, NY

The Violet Hour, Chicago

Outstanding Service

A restaurant that demonstrates high standards of hospitality and service. Candidates must have been in operation for at least the past 5 years.

Blue Hill, NYC

Quince, San Francisco

The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA (W)

Topolobampo, Chicago

Vetri, Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef

A chef or baker who prepares desserts, pastries, or breads and who serves as a standard-bearer for excellence. Candidates must have been pastry chefs or bakers for at least the past 5 years.

Dominique Ansel, Dominique Ansel Bakery, NYC (W)

Dana Cree, Blackbird, Chicago

Belinda Leong, b. patisserie, San Francisco

Dahlia Narvaez, Osteria Mozza, Los Angeles

Christina Tosi, Momofuku, NYC

Outstanding Restaurateur

A working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Candidates must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Candidates must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past 10 years.

Barbara Lynch, Barbara Lynch Gruppo (No. 9 Park, Menton, B&G Oysters, and others), Boston (W)

Donnie Madia, One Off Hospitality Group, (Blackbird, Avec, The Publican, and others), Chicago

Cindy Pawlcyn, Mustards Grill and Cindy’s Back Street Kitchen, Napa Valley, CA

Caroline Styne, Lucques, A.O.C., Tavern, and others, Los Angeles

Phil Suarez, Suarez Restaurant Group, NYC (ABC Kitchen, Jean-Georges, wd~50, and others)

Rising Star Chef of the Year

A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to have a significant impact on the industry in years to come.

Jimmy Bannos Jr., The Purple Pig, Chicago (W)

Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC

Jessica Largey, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA

David Posey, Blackbird, Chicago

Blaine Wetzel, The Willows Inn on Lummi Island, Lummi Island, WA (W)

Outstanding Restaurant

A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard-bearer for consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere, and service.

Candidates must have been in operation for at least 10 or more consecutive years.

Hearth, NYC

Highlands Bar and Grill, Birmingham, AL

The Slanted Door, San Francisco (W)

Spiaggia, Chicago

wd~50, NYC

Outstanding Chef

A working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals. Candidates must have been working as chefs for at least the past 5 years.

Michael Anthony, Gramercy Tavern, NYC

Sean Brock, McCrady’s, Charleston, SC

Suzanne Goin, Lucques, Los Angeles

David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA

Nancy Silverton, Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles (W)

Marc Vetri, Vetri, Philadelphia