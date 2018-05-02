Yes, the five chefs vying to win the title of best chef in the five boroughs at the 2018 James Beard Awards Gala this Monday all run very different restaurants, but we can safely assume they agree on at least one thing: New York City is a great place to eat and drink.

We asked Estela's Ignacio Mattos, Lilia's Missy Robbins and Dirty Candy's Amanda Cohen where they like to dine when they're not on the clock, what they consider the most "New York" of all eats and which of the city's many dearly departed restaurants they miss most.

Ignacio Mattos, Estela Why he's a finalist: Mattos' Mediterranean-inspired small plates -- with deceptively simple names like "beef tartare, elderberries and sunchoke," and "burrata, salsa verde and charred toast" -- have won praise for their depth of flavor and "mild strangeness," as Pete Wells put it. His favorite restaurant(s), other than Estela: "There's a bunch of places I love: Prune, Hasaki, Di Fara. Una Pizza Napolitana is about to open and I already love it.His quintessential NYC dish: I think a bodega bacon, egg and cheese is quite a staple of NYC, pretty much everywhere or, unfortunately, less and less this days.The restaurant(s) he misses most: I'll say Franny's, which was my to-go spot every Sunday more or less. Just perfectly executed simple and delicious food. Also The Tasting Room, which was a quite unique far ahead of its time chef and restaurant, making new American food in a quite sharp and elegant way.



Missy Robbins, Lilia Why she's a finalist: Robbins is particularly celebrated for her pasta-making chops, but critics have plenty of room in their hearts for the rest of her fine Italian fare, too.Her favorite restaurant, other than Lilia: Uncle Boons. I order an over abundance every time, starting with a tamarind margarita. Snails in curry and khao soi (a curry noodle soup) are my favorites.Her quintessential NYC dish: Pizza. Nothing like a slice of Joe's or a whole pizza at Lucali.The restaurant she misses most: Florent... the diner in the Meatpacking district where you could always find all sorts of interesting characters on any given night.

