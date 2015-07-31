Jelly Shots for brunch, dessert, Thanksgiving and more in new cookbook

“Dear Party People,” blogger Michelle Cordero, “a.k.a. the Jelly Shot Queen” opens her new cookbook.

The book, less of a cooking manual and more a guide to achieving a state of sugary tipsiness, “Jelly Shots: A Rainbow of 70 Boozy Recipes” celebrates the solidified, giggly cocktail in all of its possible colorful states.

But Cordero’s shots aren’t your average electric green Jell-O mixed with bottom shelf booze.

The Jelly Shot Queen herself uses Knox gelatin to set her boozy creations and various tools including cookie cutters, molds and melon ballers for optimum shot shapes.

If wiggling libations are your choice of celebratory drink, these 70 recipes have you covered.

From Valentine’s Day pink champagne shots to Thanksgiving pumpkin spice latte shots, there truly is a jelly shot for every occasion.

To prep you for the season, or help cool you down in the hottest part of the year, we’re happy to share Cordero’s cool PSL shot recipe. Cheers!



Pumpkin Spice Latte Jelly Shots

Ingredients:

1 cup (240 mL) vanilla- or caramel-flavored coffee, cold

2 x ¼-ounce (7 g) packet Knox gelatin

3 tablespoons (45 mL) sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon (5 mL) to 1 tablespoon (15 mL) pumpkin pie spice, plus additional for topping

1 cup (240 mL) whipped cream-flavored vodka

12 straws (optional)

Whipped cream, for topping

Instructions:

1. Pour coffee into a medium saucepan. Sprinkle in gelatin and let it sit for 1 minute, letting the gelatin activate. Place saucepan over medium heat, whisking until gelatin dissolves.

2. Add sweetened condensed milk and whisk until combined. Add pumpkin pie spice– amount will depend on how much spice you like–and whisk again. Bring to a light simmer, then remove from heat. Add the vodka.

3. Pour mixture into shot glasses and add straws, if you like. Refrigerate for 2 hours, or until firm.

4. Refrigerate until serving. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice before serving.

❋ Makes 12 large shots

“Jelly Shots” hits shelves, shot glasses and Amazon.com on August 5, 2015.