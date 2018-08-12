Airport food guide: Where to eat at JFK and LaGuardia

Picking up a pre-packed salad or sandwich from Fairway Market may be your go-to New York City airport meal plan. But a recent announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirms that LaGuardia’s new-and-much-improved Terminal B will see outposts from local restaurants when it starts opening later this year. Danny Meyer’s Shake Shack, Scott Conant’s Osteria Fusco and Julian Medina’s La Chula and more are gearing up to land in the oft-maligned terminal. But for now, no matter which gate you’re taking off from at New York City’s airports, here’s what you’ll want to eat before taking to the skies.

LaGuardia

Terminal A: Yankee Clipper

This tiny terminal’s dining options are few and far between, so you’ll want to stop at Yankee Clipper before passing through TSA. The hybrid deli-diner is proficient in serving satisfying fare fast, such as breakfast platters, pizza slices and hefty sandwiches. Find it: Pre-security in the Marine Air Terminal Rotunda

Terminal B: Five Guys

The post-security options in this terminal are also grim (for now!), so swing by Five Guys for a burger, fries and shake. Find it: Pre-security in the West Food Court near the D gates

Terminal C: Artichoke Pizza

Stay hungry through the TSA scan and head to the food court for a steaming slice of Artichoke Pizza’s signature cream sauce-coated pie. A nearby beer garden also offers space to relax and get a little buzzed if your flight is delayed. Find it: Post-security food hall near gates C28-C29

Terminal D: Tagliare

D stands for “delicious” in the case of this recently updated terminal. Those looking for a true New York treat should head to Tagliare, a slice joint created by Dom DeMarco Jr. — the son of the founder of Brooklyn’s legendary Di Fara. Find it: Post-security food hall

JFK

Terminal 1: Pre-security food court

This lackluster terminal has the best options before TSA, i.e., all your standard travel fast food spots: Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s, Starbucks and Wok & Roll, a Chinese-American buffet. Find it: Pre-security food court

Terminal 2: Tagliare and Shiso

The same Tagliare that’s at LaGuardia, this slice joint is a go-to for a quick post-security meal in this smaller terminal. Those who trust airport sushi can also check out Shiso, started by a Morimoto alum. Find it: Post-security, Tagliare at gate 68, Shiso opposite gate 64

Terminal 4: Danny Meyer joints

Flying out of T4 is like getting that coveted reservation on Resy — culinary bliss. Get burgers at one of two Shake Shack locations, or pulled pork sandwiches and mac and cheese at a quick-service version of Meyer’s Blue Smoke. Find it: Post-security, Shake Shack at gates B23 and B37, Blue Smoke on the Road at gate B37

Terminal 5: T5 Food Hall

The updated, glitzy JetBlue terminal offers a U-shaped food court that contains a variety of vendors that make fresh-to-order, quick-service food, such as stir fry (Lucy’s Asian Kitchen) and cheeseburgers (Cheeburger Cheeburger). Find it: Post-security food hall

Terminal 7: Red Mango

Trust a frequent flyer: You’ll be glad you got fro-yo as a meal in this lackluster terminal. Find it: Post-security food court

Terminal 8: Bobby Van’s Steakhouse, Cascata

Have time to enjoy a full meal? The offshoot of the popular white tablecloth steakhouse will keep you full of rib-eye, sirloin or filet mignon for a long-haul flight. If you’re not expensing your travel meal, consider the lower-key sandwiches and salads at Cascata. Find it: Post-security, Bobby Van’s Steakhouse across from gate 14, Cascata at gate 34