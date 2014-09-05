Joan Rivers loves Serendipity 3, pens intro to “Sweet Serendipity” cookbook

Serendipity 3 has more than a few famous fans – just flip through the cookbook and you’ll see the faces: Andy Warhol, Jackie O… But one fan even wrote the foreword, and is someone the world is remembering right now: Joan Rivers.

“Serendipity 3 has been a New York institution for sixty years! Everybody – and I do mean EVERYBODY – at one time or another ends up at Serendipity for sweet escapes,” she wrote.

The cookbook, “Sweet Serendipity: Delicious Desserts and Devilish Dish,” was first released in 2004 and has been updated for the 60th anniversary of the legendary Upper East Side restaurant, ice cream shop, hot spot and home to one of the city’s most expensive burgers ($295). It includes recipes and stories and is a delightful read for anyone who loves foods and sweets and stories of old New York City.

The owner and one of the founders of Serendipity 3, Stephen Bruce, is the author of the cookbook.

“We at Serendipity 3 are very saddened by the death of Joan Rivers,” Bruce told us in a statement. “Joan was a great customer and friend who made the world laugh with her acerbic wit. What most people overlooked was that she was a great mother, grandmother and a very kind soul. There will never be another Joan Rivers!”

Serendipity was a place to see and be seen, and is now host to many tourists who want to see. As Rivers wrote:

“Over the years I have munched on foot-long hot dogs while rubbing shoulders with Jackie O, Cher, Andy Warhol, Sarah Jessica Parker and Mayor Mike Bloomberg, just to name a few.”

Her daugher Melissa Rivers also contributed to the foreword. After Joan stated that they now bring Melissa’s son Cooper to Serendipity, Melissa noted the restaurant’s role in her childhood.

“Now I love bringing Cooper to continue our tradition.”