Junior’s Potato Pancakes

Ingredients:

2 ½ pounds Idaho potatoes

1 cup grated white onion

2 extra large eggs

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons table salt

½ teaspoon ground white pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

Vegetable oil, for frying

Sour cream

Method:

1. Grate the potatoes and onions together in a food processor using a medium grating disk (you will have about 6 cups), then transfer to a colander, lightly press out any excess liquid, and let the mixture drain in the sink or over a bowl for about 30 minutes. Spread the grated mixture out on a clean dish towel and roll up, jelly-roll style, squeezing out as much liquid as possible.

2. Preheat the oven to 200 degree Fahrenheit to keep the pancakes warm while cooking the rest.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until well beaten and frothy. Add the flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, and sugar and whisky until smooth. Stir in the potato-onion mixture just until distributed; do not over mix or your pancakes may be tough.

4. Warm about ¼ inch of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. For each 4-inch cake, scoop out about ¼ cup of batter, drop it into the skillet, and spread the batter out with the bottom of the ladle or with a pancake spatula or fork. Space the pancakes 1 inch apart in the skillet. Fry the cakes just until light golden brown (no darker!) on the first side, 3 to 4 minutes, then turn the cakes over and cook the other side for 3 to 4 minutes. Keep pressing them out with the spatula as they cook. The pancakes should be light golden brown and crispy on the outside, soft but cooked and done on the inside.

5. Transfer the fried pancakes to a wire rack set on a baking sheet in the warm oven while cooking the rest of the cakes. Add a little more oil to the skillet as needed. (Makes about twelve 4-5 inch pancakes)