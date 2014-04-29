Kentucky Derby parties in New York City

Dust off your seersucker and get ready to down some mint juleps. That’s right, the Kentucky Derby is coming up just around the bend.

Even this north of the Mason-Dixon, we can’t seem to get enough of the annual races. And luckily, you don’t have to travel to Churchill Downs to get some Southern hospitality.

Here are six places to party this Saturday and take in the most exciting two minutes in all of sports.

FOR THE HAT AFICIONADO: Red Rooster Harlem

Celebrate Harlem style and sip on Bulleit Bourbon cocktails, including the classic mint julep, listen to live bluegrass from The Adam Rongo Trio and watch the races on the big screen. No hat? No problem. Score one from Goorin Brothers, which will be opening a special pop-up shop for the day. May 3 from 2-7 p.m. at 310 Lenox Ave., 212-792-9001, redroosterharlem.com

FOR THE MULTITASKER:The Windsor West Village

Kill two birds with one stone this Saturday and celebrate both Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby at the same time. That’s right. With the events falling within two days of each other, the West Village bar has decided to throw what’s it’s dubbed Cinco de Derby, with food and drink specials. So you don’t have to decide between margaritas or mint juleps. Reservations recommended; May 3 from noon to close at 234 W. Fourth St., 212-206-1208, thewindsornyc.com

FOR THE NOSTALGIC: Maison Premiere

Scrap the TV and listen to the game live — on radio — at Maison Premiere’s annual Kentucky Derby party. The cocktail den will also be serving up a special julep menu and Derby dishes, including a variation on the Kentucky hot brown, crudité and Benedictine dip and pecan tart, along with their selection of oysters. May 3 from 2-8 p.m. at 298 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, 347-335-0446, maisonpremiere.com

FOR THE JOCKEY WANNABE: ’21’ Club

With 33 miniature jockey figurines standing guard on the exterior of the restaurant’s building, plus two more inside, the ’21’ Club can’t not throw a Kentucky Derby party. Beyond the appropriate décor, the restaurant will be serving Kentucky-inspired bites, such as cornmeal fried oysters, bourbon ham on biscuits and mini pecan pies, along with mint juleps and its signature Triple Crown cocktail. Reservations — and appropriate Derby attire — encouraged. $55 per person (includes two drinks and bar bites), May 3 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at 21 W. 52nd St., 212-582-7200, 21club.com

FOR THE COCKTAIL LOVER: SingL

If you’re all about the drinks, head to this whiskey-centric cocktail lounge. The stylish Greenwich Village spot will be celebrating the Derby with a viewing party, bourbon-based drinks and small plates. May 3 from 4-7 p.m. at 80 E. 13th St., 212-432-1324, onefivehospitality.com/singl

FOR THE SHARP DRESSER: Stone Rose Lounge

Don your best Derby attire and head to this Time Warner Center spot. What’s in it for you? Ladies wearing Derby Day-style hats will get a free glass of rose, for one. Plus, with jazz playing, julep flights flying and Kentucky-inspired food such as hot browns and ham sliders being passed around, you’d feel out of place in anything but. May 3 at noon, 10 Columbus Circle, 212-823-9770, stoneroselounge.com