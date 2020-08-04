Krispy Kreme opens newest New York City location at historic Harlem site

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The popular doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is opening its newest New York City location right in the heart of Harlem.

On Aug. 4, a new Krispy Kreme shop is opening its doors at 319 West 125th St., which originally served as a famous saloon and jazz club called “The Baby Grand” in 1953. The store will feature the city’s first “Hot Light,” which signals that fresh, hot doughnuts are being made day-in and day-out.

The new shop will be open from Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will offer delivery to local residences. The new Krispy Kreme Harlem is employing 45 newly hired team members and managers.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Hot Light to New York City at the Harlem location – it really represents the genuine experience we seek to deliver to our customers at our signature shops,” said Matt Sweeney, District Manager, New York “We’re very eager to kick off as a part of our continued effort to bring joy and delicious sweet treats to New Yorkers all over the city.”

Social distancing and advanced safety measures will be enforced at all times in the shop. For delivery, mobile, and online orders, Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be securely sealed and bagged individually, along with instructions for contactless drop-off, including social distancing and safety guidelines. If picking up from the shop, they will be pre-bagged at the mobile order area at the front of the shop.

The shop will produce more than 100 dozen doughnuts an hour and will feature the full menu of doughnuts (including dozens of its Original Glazed® Doughnuts), hot and cold beverages, as well as many other tasty treats.

To celebrate the opening, Krispy Kreme will award 10 dozen (120) people with a celebration ticket worth a dozen free Original Glazed® doughnuts during the first week of opening. Winners will be chosen at random and the ticket is good to use throughout the year.

For more information or to order online, visit krispykreme.com.