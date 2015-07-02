Quantcast
Push your way to NoHo for Lafayette’s macaron push pops

Melissa Kravitz
July 2, 2015
Ah, push it.

NYC’s ice cream scene just got pushed up to a whole new level.

Trendy downtown French restaurant and bakery Lafayette (380 Lafayette St.) has added a new menu item: push pops.

Patissière Jen Yee has created a gourmet version of the childhood favorite frozen treat, but without the cartoon-themed wrapper.

Available starting Thursday, July 2, Lafayette’s Tou-ti Frutti push pops, $5, are made with milk-based rainbow sherbet and crushed assorted macarons.

Easy to eat on the go — and to Instagram with a SoHo summer background — the push pops will be available at the bakery throughout the summer.

Just be prepared to push yourself through the predicatable lines.

 

