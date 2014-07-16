Lay’s Cappuccino flavor chips could stick, if you vote for them

Is nothing sacred anymore?

A cappuccino, that perfect cup of espresso and frothy steamed milk reserved for sipping in the quiet morning hours to an Andrea Bocelli soundtrack (or maybe you sucked yours down on the subway to work, whatever) is in danger of being relegated to the potato chip aisle.

That’s right… Lay’s announced the finalists, chosen by “America” (Seriously, who did this? We want names) of their Do Us a Flavor campaign: Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese, Wasabi Ginger, (Wavy) Mango Salsa and, yes, Cappuccino. All four will be in stores July 28, encouraging the public to perform a taste test and choose the winner.

Maybe the Cappuccino flavor will be the perfect combination of sweet and salty. Maybe it will just be gross. We’re betting on the latter. Did we mention it won’t even contain caffeine? What’s the point?!

Last year’s winner was Cheesy Garlic Bread, which beat out another breakfast-inspired flavor, Chicken & Waffles. It won over Sriracha, too, though the spicy favorite still made it into chip form.

What will be the next Lay’s flavor? It’s tough to tell. Wasabi Ginger could ride on the current popularity of Asian cuisine. Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese could pull through, because, well, bacon. Or maybe Mango Salsa will get a leg up for being wavy. We don’t really care. Just don’t vote Cappuccino.