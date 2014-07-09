Le Fooding contest rules

This is a first grade classroom at the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. Photo Credit: Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

1.ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the continental United States and District of Columbia, ages 18 and over. (hereinafter the “Sweepstakes”). Employees of Newsday LLC (the “Sponsor”), their advertising or promotion agencies, parent companies, service providers, agents, officers, subsidiaries or affiliates, the sponsor, or any other persons or entities directly associated with the Sweepstakes (collectively, the “Sweepstakes Entities”) and members of the immediate families of and/or persons living in the same household as such persons, are ineligible to enter the Sweepstakes.

2.CONTEST ENTRY PERIOD: The “Sweepstakes Entry Period” begins at 5:30 PM. Eastern Time on July 9, 2014 and ends at 10 AM. Eastern Time on July 10, 2014.

3.HOW TO ENTER: To enter, retweet our requested tweet. All entries must be submitted in the form of a retweeted post. Mailed or hard copy entries will not be accepted. All entries must be received by the end of the Sweepstakes Entry Period. LIMIT: One (1) entry per twitter account. If multiple entries are received from the same twitter account, only the first entry will be considered and subsequent entries will be disqualified. The Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. By entering, contestants release the Sweepstakes Entities from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for damages or losses to persons and property that may be sustained in connection with the Sweepstakes entry, ownership or use of the prize.

4.PRIZES: Two (2) winners will receive one (1) ticket for “Le Fooding”. Approximate retail value $40 per voucher. If a prize winner does not accept the prize, prize will be forfeited by such winner. The Sponsor shall have no further obligation to such winners. Sponsor may select an alternate winner from among all remaining eligible entries in its sole discretion and provided ample time remains to award the prize. Prize does not include all travel expenses, insurances of any kind, personal expenses, gratuities, incidental charges or any other costs not specifically described in these Official Rules as part of the prize and will be the responsibility of the winner and/or his/her guest. In the unlikely event that any part of the prize events/components become unavailable, for any reason whatsoever, the prize winners agrees that the Sponsor and its agents shall have no further obligations other than to deliver the remainder of the prize. Any difference between the stated value and the actual value of either prize will not be awarded to the winner.

5.DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION: A random drawing from among a pool of all eligible entries received will be made on or about July 10, 2014 at 10:30AM to determine winners. Winners will be notified via email on or about July 10, 2014. If potential winner cannot be reached within 24 hours of notification by the email address provided on the entry, or if he/she is found to be ineligible, or if he/she cannot or does not otherwise comply with these Official Rules, or if the winner is unable to use the prize, the next eligible entry chosen randomly from among the remaining entries received will be awarded the prize. All decisions regarding interpretation of these Official Rules and administration of the Sweepstakes made by Sponsor are final and binding.

6.GENERAL CONDITIONS: All Federal, state and local laws and regulations are applicable. All taxes (including, but not limited to, income taxes) are the sole responsibility of winners. Prizewinner may be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, and a Publicity Release (“Affidavit/Release”). Sponsor may provide an Affidavit/Release to winners on arrival to pick up their prize, or via fax. Non-compliance may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be chosen. Return of prize, prize notification, or Affidavit/Release as undeliverable will result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. Entry and/or acceptance of prize constitutes permission for the Sweepstakes Entities and their licensees and affiliates to use the winner’s name, address (city and state) and/or likeness for advertising and trade purposes without further compensation, worldwide and in perpetuity, in any and all forms of media, now known and hereafter devised, including without limitation on-line, unless and to the extent prohibited by law. All entrants agree to comply with these Official Rules. Any person attempting to defraud or in any way tamper with this Sweepstakes and any person who does not comply with these Official Rules will be disqualified. Sponsor at its sole discretion reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes, without liability. Void where prohibited, restricted or taxed by law.

7.DISCLAIMERS: By entering, entrants agree to release the Sweepstakes Entities from any and all losses or injuries of any kind arising out of their acceptance/possession and/or use/misuse of the prize, their participation in the Sweepstakes, or any technical malfunctions of the telephone network and/or transmission line, computer on-line system, computer dating mechanism, computer equipment, hardware, software, or any combination thereof, or any entries that are late (including delayed data transmissions), tampered with, garbled, incomplete, misdirected, lost, mutilated, delayed, corrupted, mechanically duplicated, illegible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants also agree that the Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible or liable for any injury or damage to an entrant or third person’s computer system related to or resulting from Sweepstakes and its prize. The Sweepstakes Entities are not liable for damage to a user’s computer system in any way due to an entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or downloading any information in connection with the Sweepstakes, including without limitation any server failure, lost, delayed or corrupted data or other malfunction.

8.INTERNET: If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. Any attempt to damage or undermine the fair and legitimate operation of this sweepstakes will result in disqualification from the sweepstakes.

9.DISPUTES/CHOICE OF LAW: EACH ENTRANT AGREES THAT THIS CONTEST SHALL BE GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK AND: (A) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND EXCLUSIVELY BY STATE OR FEDERAL COURTS SITUATED IN NEW YORK, (B) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, (C) NO PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES, MAY BE AWARDED, AND (D) ENTRANT HEREBY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM SPECIAL DAMAGES AND ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE SUCH DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR INCREASED.

10. PRIVACY STATEMENT: Entrants’ information may be disclosed by Sponsor as provided for in these Official Rules, and as permitted by Sponsor’s privacy policy posted at http://www.amny.com/amny-com-privacy-policy-1.2336335.

11.RULES/WINNERS’ LIST: For an additional copy of these Official Rules or a prize winner listing, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope specifying which sweepstakes you are requesting to: amNY Sweepstakes: Prize Winner Listing, 240 West 35th Street, N.Y., NY 10001. All requests for rules and winners lists must be received by January 31, 2014.