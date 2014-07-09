Le Fooding fest in the Rockaways: food, music, fun & sun

Celebrate the meeting of food and feeling at this weekend’s Le Fooding festival in Rockaway.

A surf-side picnic is coming to the Rockaways.

Le Fooding, the French restaurant guide that’s a populist answer to the Michelin Guide, hosts its sixth annual New York City food and culture festival this weekend at Beach 97th St. in the Rockways, July 11-13. Le Fooding Beach Club is a celebration of the Rockaways, post Sandy, is a three-day long extravaganza.

There are two seatings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., and each day features a different chef and DJ. There are three constants at each picnic: Andrew Field of Rockaway Taco will be making cornmeal crostini sopes, Christina Tosi of Momofuku Milk Bar will dish out grapefruit popsicles and cereal milk pudding popsicles and Lynnette Marrero will serve Italian-inspired mocktails.

Here’s the lineup:

Friday:

Picnic chef: Ivan Orkin of Ivan Ramen, summer chilled lemon shio dashi ramen

Music: DJ set by Cibo Matto, music by the New York Brass Band

Saturday:

Picnic chef: ILudo Lefebvre of Trois Mec, L.A., grilled veal breast, crispy artichoke, parmesan cream, dried bonito

Music: DJ set by Jona Bechtolt and Claire L. Evans (YACHT), music by the New York Brass Band

Sunday:

Picnic chef: Enrique Olvera of Pujol in Mexico and Cosme (opening soon in the Flatiron), red chilaquiles and burrata

Music: DJ set by Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem), music by the New York Brass Band

The festival is giving back this year, too. 10% of each ticket will benefit the Graybeards charity, which was set up to restore the Rockaways. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. (Note: Saturday and Sunday pre-order is sold out, a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Get there early!)

