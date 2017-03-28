Los Pollos Hermanos, the ‘Breaking Bad’ chicken joint, is opening an NYC pop-up

And you’ll score – chicken, at least.

Los Pollos Hermanos is popping up in New York next month – serving chicken only, not drugs.

The “Breaking Bad” fast food joint, which operated as a drug front on the AMC show, will set up shop at 243 Pearl Street on April 9 and 10.

Sample proprietor Gus Fring’s famous grub at the pop-up, which will be in a parking lot between Fulton and John streets.

Fring will return for the third season of “Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul,” which premieres on AMC on April 10 – and so, perhaps, will his chicken shack.

Los Pollos Hermanos is slated to be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 9, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 10.