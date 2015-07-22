Lululemon Lager is the booziest way to fuel your workout

Breathe in, breathe out, chug some beer.

That’s what Lululemon wants yogis to do, apparently.

If you’ve ever thought you could use a cold, Lululemon branded lager before/after/while working out, the upscale activewear company has just the drink for you!

Lululemon announced via Instagram that they’ll be selling their very own “Curiosity Lager” soon.

We’re very curious to try it.

The beer will be packaged in a colorful can designed by Canadian-based artist Karston Smith.

Curiosity Lager by Lululemon is brewed by Vancouver-area “eco-friendly” craft brewery Stanley Park Brewing.

Of course we have Canada to thank for this boozy sports beverage.

Only 88,000 cans are available and can currently only be found in Canada.

New Yorkers who are looking for another alcohol-fueled workout can try these “motivational push-ups” or register for August’s Chardonnay Run before Lululemon Lager makes its way to NYC.