LATEST PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
Eat and Drink

Carvel Ice Cream to celebrate Macy's Herald Square store opening

Carvel opens a new location inside Macy's at

Carvel opens a new location inside Macy's at Herald Square on Monday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Fudgie the Whale (the character of the cake pictured here). Photo Credit: Carvel

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

Carvel is getting a warm "whalecome" at Macy's Herald Square on Monday.

The ice cream shop, which has dozens of locations in the New York City area, is opening a second Manhattan spot inside the landmarked store — and there will be ice cream to celebrate.

The company's beloved character Fudgie the Whale (of ice cream cake fame) will be at the store's ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. for a photo opportunity, and those who attend the grand opening, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and donate at least $2 to the American Red Cross will get one small soft ice cream cup or cone.

"[This] is an incredible opportunity that allows us to introduce our new and signature products to even more guests," Carvel president Kristen Hartman said. "We also have the unique opportunity to give back to our community by supporting the Red Cross with this opening celebration."

The new Carvel will be located on Macy's seventh floor and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and yes, it will have ice cream cakes, take-home treats, soft ice cream and more.

Macy's is already home to a slew of eateries like Pizza Bar, Starbucks, Stella 34 Trattoria, Just Salad, McDonald's, Au Bon pain, Rowland's Bar & Grill and more.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Eat and Drink photos & videos

Queens is bursting with great pizza options, from The 10 pizza kings of Queens
The next time you're in Coney Island, skip Brooklyn's best pizza, from slice joints to high-end pies
Hudson Yards Grill will mark its first Restaurant Restaurant Week is back, with nearly 400 choices
Rooftop pools where you can sip on cocktails
Coney Island is a neighborhood unlike any other. What to do and eat in Coney Island
Creativity rules at Ice & Vice. There are The best ice cream shops offering inventive flavors