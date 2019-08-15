Carvel is getting a warm "whalecome" at Macy's Herald Square on Monday.

The ice cream shop, which has dozens of locations in the New York City area, is opening a second Manhattan spot inside the landmarked store — and there will be ice cream to celebrate.

The company's beloved character Fudgie the Whale (of ice cream cake fame) will be at the store's ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. for a photo opportunity, and those who attend the grand opening, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and donate at least $2 to the American Red Cross will get one small soft ice cream cup or cone.

"[This] is an incredible opportunity that allows us to introduce our new and signature products to even more guests," Carvel president Kristen Hartman said. "We also have the unique opportunity to give back to our community by supporting the Red Cross with this opening celebration."

The new Carvel will be located on Macy's seventh floor and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and yes, it will have ice cream cakes, take-home treats, soft ice cream and more.

Macy's is already home to a slew of eateries like Pizza Bar, Starbucks, Stella 34 Trattoria, Just Salad, McDonald's, Au Bon pain, Rowland's Bar & Grill and more.