Mad for Chicken franchise opens new location on Bayside’s Bell Boulevard

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Are you Mad for Chicken?

The popular franchise has flapped its wings, expanding to the heart of Bell Boulevard in Bayside. Residents are taking notice as they line up to taste the Korean-style fried chicken.

The owners, Sean Cho and Clinton Oh, opened Mad for Chicken on July 25 at 39-02 Bell Blvd., the former site of Uno’s Pizzeria and Grill, which closed its doors in January after more than three decades in Bayside.

Mad for Chicken provides takeout, delivery and spacious tented outdoor dining for 100 patrons in the parking lot behind the restaurant.

The company has been in operation since 2006. With their first branch opening in Flushing at 157-20 Northern Blvd., it proved to be one of the best fried chicken restaurants in town. Their famous Korean double fried organic chicken instantly became everyone’s favorite meal on the menu.

Following the success of their first restaurant, Cho decided to open a second branch in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, which also became a popular spot.

According to Cho and Oh, it’s rather difficult for customers to make a weekend reservation at the Flushing restaurant. In order to provide better service to customers, they thought of opening another location in Bayside.

“We’ve been in Flushing for the longest time and a lot of our clientele has been asking us to open in that vicinity,” Ho said. “We wanted to make sure we’re in a spot that’s an anchor in the community.”

Mad for Chicken takes pride in their house specialty, the Korean-style fried chicken. With every bite, customers can enjoy the satisfying crunchy taste of this premium hand-brushed flavor made from their secret signature sauce.

Aside from their signature fried chicken, the menu is also lined up with several other food choices that cater to every person’s taste buds cravings.

Buffalo wings, soy garlic chicken, mac and cheese melt, nachos, salads, kimchi fries, quesadilla, are just part of what brings customers back regularly.

“It’s Korean cuisine and most people come for the chicken,” Oh said.

Giving importance to the health of their customers, Mad for Chicken has made it a point to use only fresh ingredients that contain little to no GMO at all — even their free-range farm-grown chickens are free from hormones and antibiotics. This makes their meals not only sumptuous but nutritious too.

In August, the company is planning to open another restaurant in Sunnyside with two floors of restaurant space with outdoor seating as well.

New York is just the first stop, as the company is now eying global expansion as they aim to open and give exclusive territory to their franchisees. The company is proud to announce that they are now accepting franchise partners who are willing and interested (and perhaps just a bit mad) to venture with them as they bring New York’s finest Korean fried chicken into key cities worldwide.

For more information, visit www.madforchicken.com or email info@madforchicken.com.

This story first appeared on qns.com.