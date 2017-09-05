Ice & Vice, Macaron Parlour and Renegade Lemonade bring collaboration to Mad. Sq. Eats

Mexican vanilla ice cream, vanilla macarons and raspberry rose snow.

These aren’t three separate desserts at the new counter by Ice & Vice, Macaron Parlour and Renegade Lemonade at the pop-up market Mad. Sq. Eats in Worth Square. The experimental ice cream shop, macaron bakery and lemonade vendor have teamed up to create a menu of photogenic slushies — with scoops of ice cream or sorbet and cookie garnishes — they’ll serve through Sept. 29.

The trio’s “dessert libations,” as they’re officially called, all feature ice cream or sorbet scoops floating in a “snow,” or a slushy base, with three macarons perched on top. All named after precious stones, flavors — priced at $9 — include Sapphire (blueberry lavender snow, butterfly pea sorbet, fig macarons), Onyx (jasmine charcoal snow, watermelon charcoal sorbet, raspberry chocolate macarons) and Ruby (Raspberry rose snow, Mexican vanilla ice cream, vanilla macarons). Order the boozy version of these three, and you’ll get a shot of the Korean liquor soju for $5 extra.

If you’re feeling really ritzy, try the 24K ($42), which delivers the bling its name promises: liquid gold citrus snow, St. Germaine ice cream, gold leaf Champagne cubes, liquid gold drizzle and a crystal gem macaron.

Prefer to assemble your own dessert? The stand in the square on Fifth Avenue, between 23rd and 24th streets, is also selling a confectionary box that combines macaron cookie crisps, ice cream for dipping and a paired drink.