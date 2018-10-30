It might be tempting to reach for a slice of pizza or indulge in a big burger right after running a marathon. But the best thing to do is to reach for something easy to digest.

So says chef and nutrition coach Elyse Kopecky, co-author of “Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow.” She wrote the new cookbook with Shalane Flanagan — last year’s TCS New York City Marathon winner.

The cookbook is a follow-up to the two’s bestselling “Run Fast. Eat Slow.” and features recipes that are quick and easy to make for runners, athletes or those just looking to eat healthy, nourishing meals.

For those running in Sunday’s NYC Marathon, a key thing to keep in mind is digestion, Kopecky advises. After logging 26.2 miles, blood flow is focused on your muscles, and away from your digestive system.

“Digestion might not be optimal after the race,” says Kopecky, who recommends reaching for something like a smoothie with ginger to help settle your stomach before having a celebratory meal.

The chef also recommends steering clear of protein powders, which can be hard to digest, and reaching for foods packed with protein and healthy fats, like scrambled eggs with sweet potato and spinach.

And for those days after the race, a nourishing soup, like the ones in the cookbook, can also aid in recovery and repair.

“Your immune system is pretty hit hard,” she says. “The soups can help prevent you from catching a cold, which you are more susceptible to right after running a marathon.”

