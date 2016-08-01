Matthew McConaughey is Wild Turkey creative director: Actor joins bourbon-making business

Matthew McConaughey has found himself a new career: creative director.

At the same time, venerated bourbon distillery Wild Turkey has found itself not only a celebrity ambassador, but also a new member of its team.

A video released by Wild Turkey on Sunday shows McConaughey on the banks of the Kentucky River and then meeting the Russell family, the makers of Wild Turkey. What am I doing here, he asks?

McConaughey was approached to be the face of a campaign for Wild Turkey, he said, but after meeting with the family, he decided he wanted to be more involved.

“I want to have my hands in the clay of how we tell the story, and I want to be a part of the whole story, not just a character in it,” he says in the video.

We think it’s a good fit. Who wouldn’t want to drink bourbon with him?

We’re dubbing this McConaissance 2.0, and we’re fans. Check out the video to watch the actor — er, creative director — at work.