Maya Jankelowitz’s Honey and Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs

Husband and wife team Dean and Maya Jankelowitz of Jack’s Wife Freda proudly serve their trendy version of “Jewish grandmother cuisine” at their Soho restaurant.

Husband and wife team Dean and Maya Jankelowitz of Jack’s Wife Freda proudly serve their trendy version of “Jewish grandmother cuisine” at their Soho restaurant. “Freda was my husband’s grandma,” Maya explained. “She made this short ribs recipe every Rosh Hashanah and Passover. There were always lots of people and family over and lots of food!” Try the sweet and savory short ribs for yourself, or order them on the menu at Jack’s Wife Freda this week.

FREDA’S HONEY AND RED WINE BRAISED SHORT RIBS

Ingredients:

-10 whole black peppercorns 2 dried chilies

-2 bay leaves

-1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

-1/2 teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste

-4 1/2 – 5 lbs. short ribs, cut into 3- to 4-inch pieces

-2 tablespoons canola oil

-1 large onion, chopped (about 3 cups)

-5 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

-2 large carrots, peeled, trimmed, and chopped (about 3 cups)

-1 celery stalk, trimmed and chopped (about 1 cup)

-3 tablespoons tomato paste

-1 750 ml. bottle dry red wine

-3 cups beef or veal stock

-3/4 cup honey

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Wrap peppercorns, chilies, and bay leaves with cheesecloth, tie with kitchen twine and reserve.

3. Sprinkle short ribs on both sides with salt and pepper.

4. In a large, heavy skillet, heat oil over high heat until very hot but not smoking. Sear ribs until browned on both sides, about 6-7 minutes total. Remove ribs to a plate to cool, then arrange in one layer in a large, heavy roasting pan.

5. To the same skillet add onions, garlic, carrots and celery and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 10 minutes. Add tomato paste, stir to incorporate and cook an additional 5 minutes. Add wine, and bundled spices and bring to a boil. Cook until liquid is reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Add beef stock and honey, return to a boil and cook an additional 10-15 minutes, until liquid is reduced by about 3 inches.

6. Pour liquid over ribs, seal tightly with aluminum foil and bake until ribs are fork-tender, about 2 to 2 1/2 hours.

7. Remove roasting pan from oven, uncover, and remove meat to a platter to cool.

8. While meat is cooling, strain braising liquid from solids over a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl, pressing down on solids to release all liquid. Discard solids. Return liquid to a small saucepan, skin fat from top and bring to a boil; boil until liquid is reduced to about 1 1/2 cups, about 15 minutes; season with salt and pepper to taste.

9. Separate meat from bones and fat and arrange on a platter. Serve with warm gravy over mashed potatoes or parsnip puree.