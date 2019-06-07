You don't have to book a flight to sample some of McDonald's international menu items.

The fast-food chain is now offering its Worldwide Favorites menu for a limited time. Patrons can take their taste buds on a grand tour of the Netherlands with the Stroopwafel McFlurry; Spain with the McExtreme bacon burger; Canada, with the tomato mozzarella chicken sandwich; and finally, Australia, with cheesy bacon fries. Each item is one of its home country’s fan favorites, and will be available through July 21.

The Worldwide Favorites menu was unveiled Thursday at Kennedy Airport with a currency exchange in Terminal 4. Guests were able to trade in any amount of international currency for one of the special menu items, excluding the McExtreme. The currency exchange was available throughout the country, and at Terminal 4, proceeds collected during the event went to the Ronald McDonald House New York, an organization that provides temporary housing and care for families with children facing cancer.

JFK Terminal 4 CEO Roel Huinink said McDonald’s is always a go-to for international visitors at the airport, including himself.

“If you travel a lot you like to taste flavors from all around the world. And when you start the journey here, what’s nicer than trying the four flavors McDonald’s launched,” the Netherlands native said. “With all the variety of people here, we are very proud that McDonald’s launched their international menu here. What’s nice is they bring the world to the airport and we bring the airport to the world.”

While all the items on the menu are delicious, the real winners are the McExtreme and Stroopwafel McFlurry. The pair are essentially everything needed on a hot summer day in New York City. Every bite of the burger is filled with Applewood smoked bacon, onions, Gouda cheese and a deliciously smoky McBacon sauce. Even though it’s a favorite in Spain, U.S. customers are sure to love all the bacon, bacon and more bacon within the two toasted buns.

And if the smoke gets a little too hot, the McFlurry will definitely help with the cool-down; it’s filled with caramel and Daelmans Stroopwafel cookies, a Dutch favorite. The chopped up cookies provide the perfect crunch to the vanilla soft serve.