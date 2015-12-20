Melkbus 125 Winter is the pumpkin spice latte of fine cheeses

And you thought PSL season was over.

Break out your holiday cheese plate, we have a wheel you’re going to want on it.

The PSL of fine cheeses, Melkbus 125 Winter is the most seasonal cheese to hit New York City, and you’re going to want it while it’s still winter.

This Dutch Boerenkaas, imported from the village of Gouda, is flavored with winter spices like cardamom and nutmeg. It’s aged for four months to let all that spicy seasonal goodness seep in.

Warm it up, nibble it whole or put it on a cracker or cookie while working on your night cheese. All the flavors of the season come together in this creamy limited-edition cheese.

Find it at Fairway Market, Whole Foods or your favorite local cheese shop.

Trust us, it’s really good-a.