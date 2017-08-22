Michelin-starred chef Toru Okuda is bringing his Japanese haute cuisine to Chelsea

The counter seating seven at Okuda won’t be just any open sushi bar.

This tiny restaurant isn’t accepting reservations yet, but you’ll need the time to save up for what’s likely to be your hefty bill.

An upscale eatery from Michelin-starred Japanese chef Toru Okuda — with seven counter seats and a private room for six — is set to open in Chelsea near the High Line in November.

Like its sister restaurants in Tokyo and Paris, Okuda will serve kaiseki meals, the Japanese version of a multicourse tasting menu showcasing seasonal ingredients.

If that sounds expensive to you, you’re on the money: Prices have yet to be determined, a spokeswoman said, but the cost for a dinner meal at Okuda in Paris is 198 Euro, or roughly $233, per person, and 27,000 Japanese Yen, or about $247, at Koju.

Kaiseki isn’t a completely foreign concept in New York City, where restaurants like Hakubai in the Kitano Hotel and the newly opened Naoki in Chelsea make Japan’s haute cuisine available, but chef Okuda’s credentials do stand out: The first-ever Asian edition of the Michelin Guide awarded his Tokyo eatery Koju three stars in 2007; a decade later, it still has two.

With the opening date for his New York debut still more than two months away, New Yorkers have time to save for a splurge. The news of its opening was first reported by Eater NY.

Okuda is not yet taking reservations for its twice-nightly seatings, the restaurant spokeswoman said.