Urbanspace at 570 Lex to open in midtown east with 19 vendors

By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com

Another new food hall is set to open in New York City on Wednesday, March 28, this one inside the historic General Electric building at 570 Lexington St. in Manhattan. Urbanspace at 570 Lex will feature 19 vendors in total and will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

