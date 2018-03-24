Eat and Drink Urbanspace at 570 Lex to open in midtown east with 19 vendors By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com March 24, 2018 4:39 PM Another new food hall is set to open in New York City on Wednesday, March 28, this one inside the historic General Electric building at 570 Lexington St. in Manhattan. Urbanspace at 570 Lex will feature 19 vendors in total and will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.