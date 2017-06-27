Mile End serving up special poutine, sandwiches for Canada’s 150th birthday

Happy birthday, Canada! Our neighbor to the north turns 150 on July 1, and one New York City restaurant is …

Happy birthday, Canada!

Our neighbor to the north turns 150 on July 1, and one New York City restaurant is getting in on the celebration.

Montreal-style Jewish deli Mile End is serving a special menu available all week, which includes an over-the-top poutine with two types of bacon — Canadian and maple — and foie gras gravy over fries ($18). There’s also a poutine burger ($17); Bieber Tails, a play on Beaver Tails, a traditional Canadian pastry; and The Trudeau ($12) — fried eggs, smoked meat and cheddar on rye that’s named after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau became a known fan of the deli after dining at the Bond Street location in Manhattan in March 2016.

“He was just the nicest guy,” said Alex Ostroff, a Montreal native who does marketing for Mile End. “He ate smoked meat and took a picture with everybody. It was really great that he came.”

Mile End is modeled after Jewish delis in Montreal’s Mile End neighborhood, with its signature smoked meats, and its menu features sandwiches named after Montreal delis, such as the Ruth Wilensky.

“We’ve got all the classic Jewish dishes, but we’ve contemporized it,” Ostroff said. “We’ve also honed in on the French-Canadian side of Canada [with] our poutines — poutine’s not a Jewish-Canadian thing, it’s a French-Canadian thing.”

Mile End has been serving a special menu for several years to celebrate Canada Day — a national holiday akin to Independence Day, which marks the anniversary of the formation of the Dominion of Canada on July 1, 1867.

Last year, it started offering its menu for nearly a week, starting on another Canadian holiday, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, and is doing the same this year.

“We’ve already been seeing Canadians who saw all the food porn on Instagram and are coming by to get their fix,” Ostroff said.

IF YOU GO

Mile End’s Canada Week menu runs now through July 2 at both of its locations, reservations recommended for Canada Day on July 1 | 53 Bond St., 212-529-2990; 97A Hoyt St., Boerum Hill, 718-852-7510, mileenddeli.com

Canadian appreciation

Here’s a look at more Canada Day celebrations happening in New York City.

PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown

Break out the Canadian tuxedo (that’s jean jacket and jeans) for the fifth annual Canada Day Party. There will be free poutine for the first hour, as well as more Canadian food and drink specials, including the Great Canadian Caesar cocktail, Molson Canadian and Moosehead beers. July 1, 2-5 p.m., FREE; 210 W. 55th St., 646-756-2044, RSVP (required) at canadadaynyc.splashthat.com

Dirt Candy

Chef Amanda Cohen hails from Canada, and she’s throwing a big cookout on Canada Day at her vegetarian restaurant to celebrate. At the summer camp-themed dinner, there will be an all-you-can-eat feast of hush puppies with maple butter, broccoli hot dogs, beet po boys, carrot sliders and more, as well as Canadian brews, whiskey and Bloody Caesars. July 1, 5:30 and 9 p.m., $75/person (sold out); 86 Allen St., 212-228-7732, dirtcandynyc.com

Tim Hortons

The Canadian doughnut chain is marking Canada Day in New York City with a special treat — Canadian Maple Timbits, which are maple-flavored bite-sized donut holes (25 cents each or $1.99 for a 10-pack). Available starting June 27 for the next month at all locations, timhortons.com