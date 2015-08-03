Mimi Cheng’s cheeseburger dumplings are August’s must-eat mashup

American Chinese food has never looked so good.

Mimi Cheng’s (179 Second Ave.), the East Village dumpling hotspot known for its creative monthly specials — taco dumplings! cookie dough dumplings! — has cooked up a new tantalizing pocket of perfection: cheeseburger dumplings.

Modeled after the EMMY cheeseburger served at Clinton Hill’s Emily (919 Fulton St., Brooklyn), these dumplings are filled with dry-aged pasture-raised beef, aged Grafton’s white cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, crushed pretzels and signature, tangy Buffalo-like EMMY sauce.

An order of dumplings comes with an extra side of the addicting EMMY sauce for dipping. Fingers can be dipped too.

To top off your burger feast, this month’s dessert dumplings are peach cobbler inspired.

Forget starting up the grill, all you need are chopsticks to enjoy this season’s specialties.