MLB FoodFest to bring taste of league’s 30 ballparks to midtown

It’s an all-star roster for the first-ever MLB FoodFest, coming in April.

Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks … and a crab cake grilled cheese.

Baseball fans and foodies alike can taste these treats and dozens more when Major League Baseball hosts its first FoodFest next month.

How do brisket nachos sound? How about a cheddar beer bratwurst or a Chicago hot dog with the poppy seed bun?

The league will bring New Yorkers signature dishes from each of the 30 nationwide ballparks.

Tickets for the food festival, held on April 21 and 22 at the midtown event space Center415 on Fifth Avenue, will cost $25 and allow hungry festival goers to eat their way through the space for two hours. If you want beer with that, you can buy a ticket for $40.

Try a classic lobster roll from Fenway Park, a chicken waffle cone from Houston’s Minute Maid Park, or Chesapeake waffle fries from Baltimore.

Or stick to the hometown basics: a pastrami sandwich from the Mets, and adobo bao — chicken and pork rinds in a bun — from the Yankees.

But don’t overlook the classics: the food festival will also have a Nathan’s hot dog room, a popcorn pit, and a baseball-themed lounge to hang out in.