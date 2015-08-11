There’s a new $19 toast in town, thanks to Momofuku and NoMad

Two bucks from each toast purchase will be donated to the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club.

Toast is so trendy right now.

And expensive.

Chefs Daniel Humm of NoMad and David Chang of Momofuku fame have teamed up to create a new epic toasted bread creation. For $19.

The Tomato and Prawn Toast is made with lightly poached Hawaiian prawns, heirloom tomatoes, charred sweet corn, fresh basil, crème fraîche dressing, pickled shallots and spicy Ssäm Sauce (also seen on Fuku chicken sandwiches, among other spectacular dishes), all served on a slice of Balthazar bread.

Think fancy, cheffed-up salad served on toasted light rye.

$2.00 from each toast order will be donated to the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, an organization that works to help New York City youth.

Toast to this new, limited-time creation at the NoMad bar or Momofuku Ssäm Bar now through September 30.