She sang to you as a baby, taught you how to tie your shoes and cried as you walked across the stage at your graduation. Now it’s time to show your mom just how much all of those little things mean to you. Mother’s Day is May 12, and the following restaurants are offering some of the best meal deals around to treat your mom like the queen she is.

Brunch

Brasserie 8 ½

From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., this French fare favorite will offer a $59 prix-fixe menu filled with practically endless choices. Options will include an omelette bar, crepe station, Belgian waffles, pancakes, baked goods, buffets, a carving station, and more than a dozen desserts. Children 10 years and younger are only $29 and children 3 and under are free. Endless mimosas and bellinis are an additional $15. Reservations can be made online or at 212-829-0812.

Ai Fiori

Ai Fiori is offering a three-course brunch on Mother’s Day from 11 to 2:30 p.m. The French- and Italian-inspired meal is $85 per person, and for an extra $75, the restaurant will provide a special flower bouquet that is waiting for mom at the table.

David Burke Tavern

This is no ordinary tavern. David Burke wants to make sure that every part of your Mother’s Day meal is unique, both in the food and experience. For $55, guests can enjoy a three-course meal, including goat cheese polenta, heirloom tomato gazpacho, spinach pappardelle with rabbit, black sea bass with bok choy, cheesecake pops, baked Alaska bread pudding, and more. The special is available from noon to 8 p.m.

The Regency Bar & Grill

Executive chef Serge Devesa wants every mom to feel as special as possible on Mother’s Day and created a unique menu to do just that. Guests will be able to try a special menu, including mascarpone stuffed salted caramel French toast with bananas foster, tuna tartare, two-way grilled poached Atlantic salmon, red velvet cake, and desserts from William Greenberg Desserts. Brunch options will be available on Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Queens Botanical Garden

For a beautiful day outdoors, check out Mother’s Day brunch at the Queens Botanical Garden. Along with walking through the garden and the newly planted tulips, guests will be able to try a farm-to-table menu, including muffins, scones, coffee and tea. Before eating, you can also get a professional photo taken in the Wedding Garden and receive two digital photos for $20. Reservations can be made for either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Pera Soho

Mediterranean restaurant Pera Soho will offer an extended brunch from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to celebrate Mother’s Day. The brunch is $45 per person and includes a special cocktail, such as sangria or apricot margarita, crispy phyllo rolls, Mediterranean flatbread, zucchini and goat cheese frittata, raisin brioche French toast, seared Greek salmon, and more. You can also get two hours of unlimited cocktails for an extra $20.

Dinner

The Time New York

The Time New York wants to give a toast to the women who deserve it the most. On May 11 and 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the restaurant will hold a Mother’s Day Champagne reception. Moms will get a complimentary glass of prosecco or a sparkling rose petal cocktail, as well as fresh strawberries.

Patsy’s Italian Restaurant

Nothing says Mother’s Day like family recipes that have been passed on for generations by the matriarchs of the family. Patsy’s Italian Restaurant is offering up some of its favorite family recipes to celebrate. Dishes includes eggplant rollatini, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken with peas and Marsala, and strawberries with cannoli cream, all crafted by the women of the Scognamillo family.

o:n°

The Korean hot pot restaurant is offering a prix-fixe menu that includes any small pot, such as chicken with perilla seeds or tomato seafood with monk fish, blue crab and scallops, as well as two entree plates, dessert and two glasses of wine.

Feroce Ristorante

If you have always wanted to send your mom on the trip of her dreams to Italy, Feroce may be the next best thing. Italian chef Francesco Panella carefully curated a menu of authentic Italian foods that are perfectly balanced with an Italian atmosphere. For Mother’s Day, the restaurant is offering two mom-inspired treats: A Mamma Bellini made with strawberry peach puree, Tanqueray, St. Germain, lemon juice simple syrup, peach bitters and prosecco; and basil panna cotta with strawberries. Reservations can be made online or by calling 212-268-1488.

Spirit Cruises

A spin around the city on a dinner cruise may be just the gift you’re looking for to show your mom how bright she shines compared to New York City. Spirit Cruises is offering a Mother’s Day dinner cruise May 12 that includes music, games and a three-course buffet with salads, pastas, casseroles, fish, short ribs, raspberry mousse, cakes and more. The cruise boards at 7 p.m. at Chelsea Piers and lasts until 10 p.m.

Fig and Olive

Along with a special Mother’s Day brunch, Fig and Olive will also offer a prix-fixe dinner for $54 a person. The three-course menu includes stuffed zucchini blossoms, mushroom croquettes, roasted duck breast, rosemary shrimp fettuccine, strawberry crostinis and much more. Special cocktails and kids menus will also be available.