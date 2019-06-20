Postmates and Amazon are teaming up to celebrate the Emmy-winning "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" by providing New Yorkers with free '50s-themed lunches.

The team-up we never knew we needed gives comedy-lovers a taste of the past with a limited-time promotion that lets Postmates customers order "Marvelous" lunches cooked up at Lenwich at no cost through Friday.

All you have to do to snag the deal is order a "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Meal Pack" on Postmates.com after noon. Meals are limited and sold out within minutes of release on Thursday, so be sure to act fast.

“Amazon Prime Video’s 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' is a phenomenal show that has solidified its place in pop culture and we at Postmates are proud to bring a taste of its brilliance right to fans’ doorsteps,” Eric Edge, SVP Marketing & Communications, said in a release.

The vibrant pink lunch packs are filled with some Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) favorites: pastrami sandwiches on rye, a pickle, tomato juice and a black-and-white cookie.

In addition to these lunch staples, Postmates also teases that there is a surprise extra item added by Susie Myerson, Midge’s talent manager, which promises to leave people “flushed.” Spoiler: It's a plunger iPhone stand giving off season 2's Catskill vibes.

With season 3 confirmed, but the release date unannounced, fans are itching for their fill of the Maisel-verse and Amazon might just be able to hold them over with this treat.

Amazon is carrying on a tradition of celebrating (and promoting) the show in NYC. Ahead of the season 2 release, the streaming service revived Carnegie Deli as a pop-up on Lafayette Street, complete with a jukebox loaded with oldies and a woman posted outside in '50s stylings pushing a stroller. Sandwiches, The Maisel and The Susie, were 99 cents.