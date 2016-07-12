Museum of Ice Cream to open in NYC

Soon, a museum dedicated to one of the greatest things ever invented will exist in New York City: Museum of Ice Cream opens its doors on July 29 in the Meatpacking District.

If you thought this was a regular old, run-of-the-mill museum (though how could you?), you’d be wrong. At the Museum of Ice Cream, 100 Gansevoort St., you can eat edible balloons, swim in a rainbow “sprinkle” pool, seesaw on an ice cream scooper and swing on an ice cream sandwich.

The news release for the upcoming museum calls it a “whimsical urban ice cream playground.” Sign us up!

And of course, there will be ice cream to eat. A rotating lineup includes city favorites like OddFellows Ice Cream Co. and Black Tap.

The temporary museum opens on July 29 and will be open six days a week (closed Tuesdays) through Aug. 31.