National S’mores Day means an excuse to seek out creative options

If roasting marshmallows over an open flame isn’t an option — or, advisable — you needn’t be left out on the most mallow-y of holidays, National S’mores Day.

Maybe the Friday observation doesn’t make getting to a campsite all that friendly and/or you don’t have a gas stove and/or you don’t keep the basics (graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows) on hand because, say, you’re an adult. Worry not, s’mores enthusiast. These places are doing the sticky stuff for you. (And a couple of options are even free.)

So plan yourself a s’mores crawl on Aug. 10. Some are offered year-round, while others will simply melt away.

One giant s’more for s’morekind

Q: What’s better than a s’more? A: A s’more that’s bigger than your head.

Meet Giant S’more, made at sherry b dessert studio with handcrafted, toasted vanilla marshmallows squooshed between graham crackers covered in chocolate (a half pound of the melty stuff). Grab it at the Manhattan storefront for you and 11 friends to share, or order it online. (643 Hudson St., Meatpacking District)

S’more sundae

The folks at DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections are serving up the Campfire Sundae for free on National S’more Day. You’ll only find it at the summer pop-up Camp Cookie DŌ, but you’ll have from noon to 11 p.m. to get yours. (62 Spring St., SoHo)

A s’more & a drink

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails is offering up a free s’more with the purchase of a beer or cocktail from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Considering Handcraft’s happy hour is from 4 to 7 p.m., the budget-minded can grab a $5 Modelo. (367 Third Ave., North Grammercy)

A s’more that is a drink

Creative cocktailing finds DiWine Restaurant & Wine Bar in the mix with the Campfire cocktail. For $12, the creamy concoction includes three spirits — vanilla vodka Kahlua and amaretto — mixed with syrup and cream and with a toasted marshmallow garnish. You’ll find those two other key ingredients, chocolate and graham cracker, on the rim. (41-15 31st Ave., Astoria)

We cried s’more, s’more, s’more

A number of s’more-inspired items appear on the menu at Max Brenner Chocolate Bar & Restaurant, including crepes, chocolate fondue, a “concoction” (chocolate mousse, graham cracker toast and more) and a sundae. (841 Broadway, Union Square)

No waffling on waffle s’mores

The menu at Clinton Hall offers a few waffle options that celebrate a more-more-more mentality, including the s’mores option. It contains the three must-haves, plus vanilla ice cream, sprinkles and whipped cream. (only at the 90 Washington St., FiDi, and 601 E. 189th St., Fordham locations)

Dark chocolate s’mores cupcake

At the new chocolate cafe Blue Stripes you can wash your s’mores cupcake back with the liquidy chocolate mousse served on tap. The moist, dark chocolate fudge cake surrounds a filling of peanut butter and berries, and is topped with a poof of meringue. (28 E. 13th St., Union Square)

S’mores milkshake

Black Tap fans, you knew this was coming: a temple to the s’more, built on a milkshake foundation. Available Friday through Sunday — and only while supplies last — The S’mores Shake begs the usual level of commitment required for a Black Tap dessert, complete with two s’mores and a chocolate-frosted rim. (three NYC locations)

Crispy rice treats

Another snack based on just three ingredients — crispy rice, marshmallows and butter — really just needs the addition of chocolate to turn into a s’mores dessert. Treat House adds chocolate chips, plus plenty of toasted mini-marshmallows, for its version, available in a 12-pack online as well as at its storefront. It’s made with margarine, for those looking for a dairy-free option. (452 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side)

S’mores, the cereal

Deconstructing the bonfire staple, Kellogg’s NYC offers up its S’mores Bowl, on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Built on a Frosted Flakes base, you have s’mores Pop-Tarts and marshmallows, and chocolate via chips and drizzle. Three other marshmallow-minded bowls are on the special menu too. (31 E. 17th St., Union Square)

Smashmallow-in-the-middle s’mores

Keep an eye out for a Smashmallow s’mores truck on Aug. 10: A fleet will be roaming the streets of NYC, handing out free s’mores. Expect to see trucks at Times Square, Union Square, Columbus Circle, Central Park and the area surrounding Penn Station. Also, the Smashmallow folks tell us they’ll also be at the Whole Foods in Union Square, Columbus Circle and TriBeCa.