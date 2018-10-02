It might not be Taco Tuesday, but it’s close — Thursday is National Taco Day, and restaurants around the city are preparing special meals and celebrations.

Below are a few of the highlighted locations giving taco lovers something to taco ‘bout.

Vandal

Known for its crispy cauliflower taco made with apple miso marinade, gochujang and charred scallion salsa, Vandal will be hosting one of the biggest National Taco Day events with host chef Chris Santos, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets include three food stations; an array of tacos, chips and dip; margaritas; Don Julio tasting station; passed bites; and a roving bar that will come straight to guests.

(199 Bowery, New York; 212-400-0199)

Taco Electrico

Hosted in Union Square, Taco Electrico will celebrate the day with half-priced tacos, and DJ Killah Cam is set to perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Taco Electrico will offer its pescado, Baja-style taco, which is filled with cod, cabbage, radishes and epazote aioli.

(201 Park Ave. South at 17th Street; 917-534-5958)

Taco Dumbo

Taco Dumbo will be offering any taco for $1 between 3 to 6 p.m., at all three of their New York City locations. Limit is two per person. The restaurant offers a wide variety of specialty tacos from classic chicken tinga to vegan chorizo.

(56 Prospect St., 19 W. 52nd St., 2 Pennsylvania Plaza)

Boulton & Watt

Boulton & Watt might be known for its classic American and English comfort food, but are giving a free beer with every order of tacos, all day long.

(5 Avenue A, New York; 646-490-6004)

Forrest Point

Forrest Point, which offers an original take on Middle-Eastern cuisine, is providing customers who order a taco a free beer.

(970 Flushing Ave; 718-366-2742)

Moe’s Southwest Grill

All of Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards members can buy two tacos and get one free starting Thursday. The special lasts through Oct. 7.

The special is for all Moe's across New York City.

FONDA

Chef Roberto Santibanez, who makes his tacos with tortillas made from all-natural, Mexican landrace heirloom corn, will be celebrating National Taco Day with three tacos for $9 from 4 to 7 p.m., at all three locations.

(434 7th Ave in Brooklyn, 40 Avenue B, 189 9th Avenue)

The Campbell

One of The Campbell’s most popular tacos is the tuna tartare, which includes tuna chunks with smoked chipotle mayo.

(15 Vanderbilt Ave; 212-297-1781)

Beauty & Essex

Beauty & Essex is known for its crispy fish tacos, which include Chilean sea bass, yuzu aioli, pickled daikon and carrots.

(146 Essex St.; 212-614-0146)

Stanton Social

Stanton Social is known for its eclectic, gourmet small plates and high-end cocktails. Try their crispy hard shell fish tacos, which includes creamy avocado, and spicy mango relish, this Thursday.

(99 Stanton St.; 212-995-0099)