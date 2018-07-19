If you’ve recovered from the Fourth of July and are looking for another reason (excuse?) to celebrate, you’re in luck: Tuesday is National Tequila Day. Here are some of the bars to score deals on margaritas and more.

Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop

Hotel Henri’s 18th-floor cocktail bar will offer $16 “fire and ice”-themed tequila drinks. The ice drinks, made with Yave tequila, include “Sunrise over Jalisco” with lemon honey and Prosecco and “Sugar Blood” with green chile vodka and sherry. The fire drinks, made with Tanteo, include a Mexican mojito and a watermelon-infused “Sandia Del Diablo.” (37 W. 24th St., 212-243-0800)

The Springs

Don Julio’s master distiller Enrique de Colsa will debut a new, limited-edition tequila, Tequila Don Julio Reposado Double Cask, at The Springs in Greenpoint. Enjoy the new flavor in the bar’s backyard, or pick your drink from the regular $13 cocktail menu. (224 Franklin St., Brooklyn, 347-227-7114)

Drexler’s

This Alphabet City spot will offer Milagro tequila alongside two for $5 taco deals, good for drinking and dining on a budget. Get there before 7 p.m. for a happy hour with $7 cocktails and $5 wines. (9 Avenue A, 646-524-5226)

Park Avenue Tavern

Prep for National Tequila Day by heading to this midtown tavern’s basement barrel room for a Tequila 101 tasting class on Monday, the night before the big celebration. Just don’t drink too much – you’ll want to be in shape to put your tequila-attuned taste buds to use on Tuesday. Tickets are $30 and include two tacos and two margaritas. (99 Park Ave., 212-867-4484)

Forrest Point

Head out to Bushwick for an all-day fiesta with giveaways, a live DJ and Altos Tequila starting at 11 a.m. For $35, you’ll get a margarita punch bowl in a Mexican clay pot to go along with your tacos. (970 Flushing Ave., 718-366-2742)

Boulton & Watt

If you’re looking to party, line up some $7 shots of Altos tequila at this Alphabet City bar starting at noon. If you’d rather sip than chug, grab a $10 Mexican Revolver with milagro tequila, ancho poblano, prosecco, lime and agave. (5 Avenue A, 646-290-6004)

The Skylark

For an upscale summer treat, order the Lolita from this luxury bar with 30th-floor views. The drink contains muddled strawberries, cinnamon, lime juice and agave, and, of course, tequila. (200 W. 39th St., 212-257-4577)

Alley Cat Amateur Theatre

This homey lounge near City Hall Park will offer a Kosho margarita with yuzu and chili alongside its regular offerings of Japanese comfort food. (10 Theatre Alley, 212-461-4300)

Ocean Prime New York

A few blocks south of Central Park, Ocean Prime will serve its Prime Margarita with elderflower, grapefruit juice and grenadine. (123 W. 52nd St., 212-956-1404)

Hudson Hotel

Hudson Hotel, a block away from Columbus Circle, will offer a special cucumber jalapeño margarita in its Library Bar lined with books. (358 W. 58th St., 212-554-6000)