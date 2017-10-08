Fall means new seasonal brews. To that end, we tapped Cat DiPaci, founder of a new local craft beer-focused business called Beer Fridge, for her recommendations on what to drink.
“You really don’t have to go very far for some incredible craft beer,” said DiPaci. "It’s a really wild time to be in beer."
'It’s like a renaissance,' DiPaci said.
Double Negative, an imperial stout by Grimm Artisanal Ales
Polkageist, a helles lager by Kings County Brewers Collective and Five Boroughs Brewing Co.
ADVERTISEMENT