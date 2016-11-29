New healthy-leaning restaurants in NYC

It’s hard not to overdo it during the holidays. If you’re looking to counteract some indulgences this season, these places have opened just in time. Here are four new healthy-leaning restaurants to know:

Ancolie

This small Greenwich Village spot takes the mason jar salad trend to the next level. Dubbed an “epicurean cantine,” Ancolie opened earlier this month, serving healthy, wholesome, ready-to-go meals and snacks in custom-made, reusable glass jars. Signature dishes include a chia pudding for breakfast, a rainbow salad with red cabbage and turmeric cauliflower rice and a farro grain jar with cauliflower or chicken. Warm dishes and soups are also prepared daily. Bring your jar back and get a $1 off your next order. 58 W. Eighth St., 646-524-5929, ancolie.co

Blake Lane

Chia pudding, green smoothies, squash toasts and kale salads are just some of the health-conscious items on offer at this all-day, California-style eatery, which opened on the Upper East Side in mid-November. The beverage program also has an eye towards health, with fresh ingredients and herbs in drinks such as the turmeric mule (turmeric-infused vodka, lime juice and ginger) and oolong spritz (oolong-infused tequila with fresh lime and pear juice), as well as organic and biodynamic wines. You can still indulge in sweets, such as a gluten-free banana bread with whipped cocoa mascarpone. 1429 Third Ave., 212-988-4700, blakelanenyc.com

Miss Paradis

French restaurateurs known for their healthful cuisine are behind this bi-level restaurant, slated to open in NoLIta on Dec. 1. Claude Louzon and his daughter, Julie, have drawn notice for their Mediterranean- and California-influenced eatery not just for the food, which will be heavy on fish and veggies, but for the Philippe Starck-designed space, which includes a nine-foot-tall sculpture of a chrome apple with an arrow through it planned for the roof. 47 Prince St., miss-paradis.com

Eatsa

Get breakfast and lunch to go in midtown at this fully-automated, take-out-only restaurant, which debuted on the West Coast last year and is opening its first NYC spot in mid-December. Order your own customizable quinoa bowl, topped with ingredients such as avocado, kale and carrots, through an app and pick it up in a “personalized cubby.” 285 Madison Ave., eatsa.com