New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Tara Rose



This bar boasts a bright and airy atmosphere, diverse foods and unique cocktails. Guests can enjoy dishes like the tempura cauliflower, the southern fried chicken sandwich or Greek fries while sipping on one-of-a-kind cocktails, such as the Key lime martini topped with meringue foam. Tara Rose offers a live DJ Thurs.-Sat. nights and will soon offer live music and brunch. Now open every day from 4 p.m.- 4 a.m.; 384 Third Ave., Murray Hill, tararosenyc.com

DokoDemo

After working on original recipes in his apartment for six months, Shin Takagi finally opened the Japanese street food restaurant, DokoDemo. Now, the owner and chef has added to that success with a new location at Gotham West Market in Ashland. With food specializing in yakisoba, ramen and fried rice, the menu offers the kind of fare that's perfect for on-the-go fancy feasts. Now open from Sun.-Thurs. from noon-9 p.m. and Fri.-Sat. from noon-10 p.m.; 600 11th Ave., Hell’s Kitchen, dokodemonyc.com

Little Wayla

Launched as the little sister cafe to homestyle Thai restaurant Wayla, Little Wayla serves similar dishes but more quickly and in smaller portions. Created by chef Tom Naumsuwan, the restaurant offers a few rotating “lunch boxes,” such as ground pork kua kling, khao mun gai, stir-fried cuttlefish and more. Little Wayla also houses a small market with Thai snacks, such as Thai Lay’s potato chips, instant noodles and imported condiments. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; 100 Forsyth St., Lower East Side, littlewayla.com

87 On Walker

Sit back, relax and take a trip through history. The new restaurant 87 Walker serves up artisanal cocktails and cuisine inside an 1860s cast-iron building that it says was once home to a locomotive inventor and an alleged morphine smuggling ring. To make the most of the historical experience, guests can enjoy retro cocktails, such as sidecars, negronis and Old Fashioneds, as well as modern concoctions like tequila mockingbird, basil cooler and scorpion bowl. Meals include rabbit flatbread, crudités, oysters, clams and more. Now open Mon.-Sat. from 3:30 p.m.-1 a.m. with happy hour Mon.-Fri. from 4-7 p.m.; 87 Walker St., Tribeca, 87onwalker.com

Dough Vale

Owner and chef Giuseppe Cangialosi drew on his more than 20 years of experience as a restaurateur in New York, Italy and Brazil to develop the concept for this Italian restaurant, which only serves up food made of selective and fresh ingredients. Menu items include cheeses and meats, pizzas, pasta, and classic Italian desserts like cassatine Siciliani. Now open every day from 5-11 p.m.; 330 S. Third St., Williamsburg, doughvale.com