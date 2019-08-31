New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut:

Win Son Bakery

Take a bite out of Taiwanese cuisine at a new bakery in East Williamsburg. Curated by chef and business partner Trigg Brown, with the help of pastry chef and baker Danielle Spencer, Win Son bakery features Taiwanese-American dishes, including egg and cheese milk buns, doujiang, black sesame mochi doughnuts, sandwiches, imperial-glazed Taiwanese fried chicken, scallion pancakes, and more. At night the bakery will come to life with a full drink program including beer, natural wine, and cocktails. Starting Sept. 3, Win Son Bakery will be open for breakfast every day from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and for dinner Tues.-Sun. from 5:30-11 p.m. Lunch hours will be added in the coming weeks; 164 Graham Ave., Williamsburg, winsonbrooklyn.com

Marble Dessert Bar

New Yorkers can end the summer on a sweet note with this new West Village addition. Marble Dessert Bar is a 14-seat fine dining dessert bar by chefs Eugenio Mauro Pompili and Maya Sittisuntorn, who have both worked for Michelin-starred restaurants. The new setting will have specialty coffee and pastries during the day, and at night will offer a prix-fixe dessert menu, including matcha green tea tiramisu and chocolates with yuzu sorbet, that can be paired with wine. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for coffee and pastries and 3-10 p.m. for dessert; 27 Bedford St., West Village, mmarbledessertbar.com

Dudleys

After only six weeks, LES favorite Dudleys is back and bigger than ever. The eight-year-old restaurant purchased a neighboring spot to expand its seating room, adding more tables and floor space. Along with the additional seating, they are also offering a revamped Australian menu that includes chicken schnitzel, avocado toast, and ricotta hot cakes with honeycomb butter. Born from restaurant group Wish You Were Here, Dudleys will offer a long list of creative cocktails, such as the espresso martini, as well as “bartender’s choice,” where guests pick a spirit and describe a flavor the bartender uses to craft a creation. Now open Mon.-Thurs. from 9 a.m.-midnight, Fri.-Sat. from 9 a.m.-2 a.m., and Sun. from 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; 85 Orchard St., Lower East Side, dudleysnyc.com

The Jones

The Great Jones Café may have closed, but a new great Jones is taking its place. Restaurateur Gabriel Stulman has revamped and reopened the 35-year-old café that closed in 2018 as The Jones, which will now offer a casual and relaxed environment complete with a bust of Elvis, the iconic neon “EAT” sign, and plenty of space. Executive chef and business partner Jack Harris, of Bar Sardine, created a seafood-heavy menu with plenty of small and shareable dishes, including fried fish bits, east coast oysters, homemade potato chips, quiche, and poached prawns. Now open Mon.-Fri. for breakfast from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Dinner and weekend hours will be available in Sept.; 540 Great Jones St., NoHo, thejones.nyc