New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest eateries and watering holes to debut.

The Meatpackers

A chef with some Michelin cred is behind this new American brasserie in the Meatpacking District. Richard Farnabe, who earned two Michelin stars as the chef at Picholine in 2009, is serving up smoked cocoa-crusted duck breast, halibut with smoked pancetta, vegan couscous and more. The chef, who was behind the Chelsea Market pop-up Forbidden Doughnuts, also has ricotta doughnuts on the dessert menu. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 5:30-11 p.m., Thurs.-Sun. from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m.; 1 Little West 12th St., 929-341-4890, themeatpackersnyc.com

Hunky Dory

Brooklyn has a new all-day bar and restaurant. Hunky Dory features cocktails from celebrated bartender Claire Sprouse (ABV, Sunday In Brooklyn) and bites big and small, from cod “tots” to pork schnitzel from chef Kirstyn Brewer (The Bazaar by Jose Andres). Sprouse is the co-founder of the Tin Roof Drink Community, an organization focused on bar sustainability, and brings eco-friendly practices to the bar. Now open Tues.-Sun. from 8 a.m.-2 a.m.; 747 Franklin Ave., Crown Heights, hunkydorybk.com

Wagamama

The Asian-fusion UK chain continues to expand. The third Manhattan location lands in Murray Hill, with the typical menu of ramen, teppanyaki and donburi, along with two limited-edition dishes: the vegan Avant Gard’n and, exclusive to the new location, the hot katsu curry, a spicy version of its chicken katsu curry. The new spot also has an expanded drink program, from new cocktails to broader sake and Japanese whiskey offerings. Now open Sun.-Thurs. from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 11 a.m.-midnight; 605 Third Ave., 646-813-3396, wagamama.us

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

North Fork

This intimate West Village corner restaurant has a focus on locally sourced ingredients, from the food to the drinks. To eat, highlights include the roasted bone-in short ribs and handmade ravioli with chestnut puree. The beer and wine program pulls heavily from the breweries and wineries on North Fork of Long Island. Now open Tues.-Fri. from 6-11 p.m., Sat.-Sun. from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-11 p.m.; 122 Christopher St., 917-261-6598, northforknyc.com