New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest eateries and watering holes to debut.

Cafe D’Avignon

The 20-plus-year-old bakery Pain D’Avignon, which has outposts in Essex Street Market, the Plaza Food Hall and DeKalb Market Hall, now has its first standalone cafe in New York City. The midtown cafe inside the Moxy Hotel features its pastries (including a number of croissants like baklava) and whole breads, as well as sandwiches, quiches and salads. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat. from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; 485 Seventh Ave., 646-449-0954, cafedavignon.com

Malai Ice Cream

It’s not ice cream season yet, but there’s a new spot to get your fix. The pop-up Malai, which is also available in grocery stores such as Whole Foods, Brooklyn Fare and Foragers, now has a storefront for its artisanal, spice-heavy ice cream. Get scoops of flavors like Masala Chai, Ginger Root and the March special, Sweet Roti and Ghee, with house-made toppings. Now open; 268 Smith St., Cobble Hill, malai.co

Gold Bear

The team behind Greenwich Village craft cocktail bar Analogue is expanding to NoMad with this sports bar. Find a variety of signature and classic cocktails, including several on tap, and a selection of whiskey and beers. To eat, bites range from poutine over fries or tater tots to short rib tacos to a signature burger. The bar will be decked out with plenty of screens, including two booths with their own TVs. Slated to open Monday; 377 Park Ave. S., 646-876-1112, goldbearnyc.com

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Niche Niche

The latest Greenwich Village project from Ariel Arce (Air’s Champagne Parlor and Tokyo Record Bar) is all about wine. The 25-seat spot will offer a regularly-changing family-style menu with four-ounce pairings for $80 at two nightly seatings (6 p.m. and 8 p.m.). Diners can also drop in for wine by the glass and bar snacks like Picholine olives. Slated to open Monday; 43 Macdougal St., nichenichenyc.com