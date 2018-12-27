New Year’s Day brunch in NYC: Where to have your first meal of 2019

It’s a new year, and even though New Year’s Day falls on a Tuesday, you still deserve a proper brunch. Whether you’re up early for the first day of 2019 or sleep long past lunchtime, these brunches will be ready to usher you and your stomach into the delicious year ahead.

Bubby’s

A festive 12 days of daily brunch will cap off on Jan. 1, with seasonal specials including Swedish pancakes with lingonberries, house-smoked trout scramble with sourdough toast, duck and cranberry hash and, to cap it all off, eggnog pie with a gingersnap cookie crust. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; 73 Gansevoort St., 120 Hudson St., 212-219-0666, bubbys.com

Cherry Point

This Brooklyn restaurant is taking reservations for New Year’s brunch. So you can skip the line and head straight to your seat for house-made pastries like custard-dipped French toast, signatures like avocado toast with ancho chiles, and shareables like a board stacked with whitefish salad, pickled mackerel and cured arctic char served with labneh, crispy capers, soft scrambled eggs and grilled bread. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; 664 Manhattan Ave., Greenpoint, 718-389-3828, cherrypointnyc.com

The Wild Son

This Meatpacking District restaurant will help you recover from New Year’s Eve debauchery with a new CBD cocktail menu launching Jan. 1. Special drinks include the Sunglasses and Advil (tequila, coconut water, banana and pineapple puree, vanilla, CBD, grated nutmeg and mint on the rocks) and The Mango Jewel (mango puree, fresh ginger juice, Champagne and CBD, plus a chili salt rim). Chilled-out drinkers can also munch on breakfast sandwiches, buckwheat pancakes and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 53 Little West 12th St., 212-727-7900, thewildsonnyc.com

Sunday in Brooklyn

Make it a Tuesday in Brooklyn by kicking off 2019 at one of this past year’s trendiest brunch spots. Start your New Year’s detox with fresh-pressed juices — or skip the healthy resolutions and go straight for the sticky buns. Fluffy malted pancakes with brown butter are the sweet dish of choice here, but savory-leaning brunchers can opt for smoked salmon with rye sour cream and toast or the hearty rib-eye steak with scrambled eggs. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., walk-ins only after 10:30 a.m.; 348 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg, 347-222-6722, sundayinbrooklyn.com

Root & Bone

New York may not be getting Southern weather, but traditional Southern good-luck fare — like a Hoppin’ John made with black eyed peas, collards and cornbread — is on the menu at Root & Bone’s for New Year’s Day, as well as the regular weekend brunch menu. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; 200 E. Third St., 646-682-7080, rootnbone.com

Ousia

If your resolutions have you leaning toward a Mediterranean diet, head to this west side Greek restaurant serving up gyro hash, shakshuka and grilled baby octopus New Year’s morning. Unlimited mimosas ($29 for 90 minutes) are also available, if “Drynuary” is just not your thing. Noon-3 p.m.; 629 W. 57th St., 212-333-2000, ousianyc.com

MeMe’s Diner

One of Brooklyn’s most popular weekend brunches this year will make a special Tuesday appearance, complete with its comfort-food menu of everything bagel babka, breakfast sandwiches and Frito migas, as well as a pop-up art display remaining from the previous night’s Midnight Fantasy party. First come, first served; 657 Washington Ave., Prospect Heights, 718-636-2900, memesdiner.com