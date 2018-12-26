New Year’s Eve desserts: Tuxedo choux, bacon cannoli and more decadent treats

Capping off 2018 on a sweet note is, well, necessary. No matter what your opinion of the past 365 days has been, ringing in 2019 with a treat is as good as tradition as any to ensure the next year surpasses the last. Pick up one of these over-the-top creations in New York City to treat yourself to a fabulous 2019.

Mah-Ze-Dahr’s Tuxedo Choux

Forget putting on an actual tux and prepare to get your fingers sticky with this tuxedo-inspired sweet, subbing out the black jacket and crisp white shirt for dark cocoa and puff pastry. A sugar cookie crust and vanilla pastry cream are stuffed inside each choux, and edible 24 karat gold (cuff links!) is sprinkled atop the bite-sized tuxedo. $4.50/each; 28 Greenwich Ave., 212-498-9810, mahzedahrbakery.com

BarBacon’s bacon cannoli

Bacon connoisseur and executive chef Peter Sherman has, naturally, found a way to deliciously infuse creamy desserts with cured pork. Available through the end of the year, BarBacon’s bacon cannoli are made with maple ricotta filling inserted into a bacon shell, topped with powdered sugar. Perfect before any resolutions kick in. $24/six; 836 Ninth Ave., 646-362-0622, 127 Fourth Ave., 212-477-0104, barbacon.com

Supermoon Bakehouse’s sweet cream cheese, black pepper and mandarin croissant

Sweet and savory unite in this dramatic pastry at a patisserie known for its quirky combos and visually stunning baked goods. This black-tie ready croissant has black pepper in the dough and is filled with sweet cream cheese and tangy mandarin jelly for the ultimate gooey indulgence. $5.50/each; 120 Rivington St., supermoonbakehouse.com

Dean & DeLuca’s chocolate raspberry cake

This festive chocolate cake is layered with homemade raspberry jam and chocolate-raspberry ganache. Fresh raspberries and Valrhona chocolate top it off, as does just enough gold leaf to feel just slightly over-the-top. This six-inch square cake is designed to serve six people, but no judgment if you only need two spoons to dig in. $40; 560 Broadway, 212-226-6800, 1150 Madison Ave., 212-717-0800, deandeluca.com

Orwashers’ cherry pie

End the year with a cherry on top! Orwashers’ limited-edition New Year’s Eve cherry pies are baked with local New York cherries and a crisp, buttery crust. While you’re at it, grab some chocolate almond croissants and sourdough bagels to make New Year Day morning a little easier. $25; 308 E. 78th St., 212-288-6569, 440 Amsterdam Ave., 646-461-7929, orwashers.com

Luke’s Lobster’s lobster caviar rolls

They may not be sweet in the traditional sense, but Luke’s signature succulent lobster rolls are getting a major New Year’s upgrade with help from Petrossian, purveyors of top-notch Baika caviar. This seafood roll — available through the end of the year — comes with a 20-gram tin of caviar to spoon atop each lobster bite (and maybe some chips). $45; Upper East Side, 242 E. 81st St., 212-249-4241, Upper West Side, 426 Amsterdam Ave., 212-877-8800, Plaza Hotel, 1 W. 59th St., 646-755-3227, Financial District, 26 S. William St., 212-747-1700, lukeslobster.com