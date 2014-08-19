Fall restaurant preview: get excited to dine!

New openings are one thing to look forward to in the coming season.

Hungry for new restaurants? Here’s a look at some of fall’s biggest openings.

The Smorgasburg empire expands.

Berg’n, the latest project from the Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg operators, finally opens Aug. 27. Enjoy fare from popular Flea vendors including Pizza Moto, Ramen Burger, Asia Dog, Dough and Mighty Quinn’s, or saddle up to the 40-foot antique bar for a beer selection curated by Brooklyn Brewery’s Garrett Oliver. 899 Bergen St., Crown Heights

Brookfield Place’s culinary transformation continues.

Brookfield Place builds its reputation as a dining destination with the opening of Peter Poulakakos’ French-inspired gourmet market, Le District. Comprised of four “districts,” the space’s restaurant and cafe will open first in November, with a market, fine grocery and flower shop to follow, all opening by March 2015.

Brookfield Place’s food emporium Hudson Eats will also soon be complete when the Doron Wong-helmed Northern Tiger, the 14th and final stall, opens sometime this fall. 225 Liberty St.

Restaurant reboots.

Goodbye Goat Town, hello GG’s.

After closing his East Village restaurant in July, Nick Morgenstern is reopening a casual local spot in its place on Sept. 17. With long-time friend Chef Bobby Hellen at the helm, the new restaurant will serve a menu inspired by the chef’s New York childhood, such as the 1986 Pizza, a nod to the Mets. 511 E. Fifth St.

Also on our radar: Chef Galen Zamarra recently closed Mas (la grillade) in Greenwich Village and will open a new concept in its place this fall.

New projects from star chefs.

Big names are behind some of the fall’s biggest openings. Justin Smillie, of Il Buco Alimentari and Barbuto fame, is teaming up with restaurateur Stephan Starr to open Upland (345 Park Ave. S.) in October, continuing his penchant for rustic, locally-sourced fare.

Also on our radar: Geoffrey Zakarian, new culinary director at the Plaza, will launch new menus for breakfast, tea and evening snacks at The Palm Court in mid-September. And Charlie Palmer will open his three restaurants at the renovated Knickerbocker Hotel in Times Square sometime this fall.

NYC’s food market scene grows.

Add this to the growing list of food markets in NYC. In the wake of multi-vendor food halls like Eataly, Gotham West Market and Hudson Eats comes Gansevoort Street Market. When it opens this September, the 7,500 square-foot open-air marketplace will feature more than 20 food brands. Confirmed tenants so far are a mix of savory and sweet and include Ed’s Lobster Bar, Tacombi Tacos, Champion Coffee, Sushi Dojo and Macellaria Butcher Shop. 52 Gansevoort St.