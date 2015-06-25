The lobster roll of your dreams is made completely of CANDY

Claws and tails have been replaced by gummies in Greenwich Village.
Stieber’s Sweet Shoppe, purveyor of homemade fudge topped ice cream has yet another summer-appropriate sweet treat: candy lobster rolls!
Each candy lobster roll is made with a homemade Rice Krispy treat as a bun, lined with not-Mayo-like white frosting and coconut flakes and topped with lucious, bright red gummy lobsters.
It’s more like a fruit roll-up than a lobster roll, but still makes for a refreshing summer treat!
The candy-seafood combination doesn’t have Cronut-like lines, but you’ll want to get your claws on one of these small-batch, hand-made treats.
Find NYC’s only candy lobster roll for not-lobster prices, $5 each, at Stieber’s Sweet Shoppe, 195 Bleecker St. Must be ordered in advance at orders@stiebers.com or 646-439-7903.